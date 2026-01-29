Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
12:09 AM • 6126 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 14477 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 17263 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 15663 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 15423 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 17727 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 20127 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 14270 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 25757 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24642 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0.7m/s
94%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine has received exactly half of the promised IRIS-T systems from GermanyJanuary 28, 08:46 PM • 5338 views
610,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - ShmyhalJanuary 28, 08:52 PM • 4392 views
Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34January 28, 08:56 PM • 7486 views
German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollarJanuary 28, 09:19 PM • 7948 views
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdown12:39 AM • 6328 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 37257 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 66292 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 92519 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 71808 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 90545 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Germany
Iran
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 11480 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 39045 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 37518 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 44145 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 46732 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold

Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

A Satena airline plane crashed in northeastern Colombia, killing all 15 passengers and crew members. Among the victims are local legislator Diogenes Quintero and congressional candidate Carlos Salcedo.

Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politicians

On Wednesday, a Satena airline plane crashed in northeastern Colombia, killing all 15 passengers and crew members on board. The tragedy occurred during a short flight from Cúcuta to Ocaña, and among the victims were influential representatives of the local political establishment. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The twin-engine turboprop Beechcraft 1900 took off before noon local time, but air traffic controllers lost contact with it just 12 minutes after takeoff. According to the airline, the aircraft's emergency beacon did not activate for unknown reasons. Photos published online show the heavily damaged fuselage of the plane in a mountainous area.

Death of a legislator and congressional candidates

According to the official passenger list, local legislator Diogenes Quintero was on board with members of his team.

Debris of ATR 42-500 aircraft found in Indonesia: fate of 11 people remains unknown18.01.26, 06:55 • 5915 views

Carlos Salcedo, a congressional candidate who was campaigning ahead of the March elections, was also identified among the dead. The death of politicians of this level has been a serious shock to the region ahead of the vote.

Regional risks and investigation

The crash site is located in a mountainous area where coca plantations are located and illegal armed groups operate, including the National Liberation Army (ELN) and FARC dissidents. So far, officials have not commented on the possible impact of these factors on the disaster, emphasizing the need for technical expertise. A search operation and collection of debris are currently underway to establish the exact causes of the tragedy.

Search for victims of plane crash completed in Indonesia: bodies of all ten dead found23.01.26, 07:55 • 4536 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Colombia
Reuters