Search for victims of plane crash completed in Indonesia: bodies of all ten dead found

What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 23136 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 36104 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 28377 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 24376 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 19375 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18798 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 36933 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16244 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16674 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Exclusives
Meeting between US representatives and Putin on the war in Ukraine begins in the KremlinVideoJanuary 22, 08:39 PM • 9418 views
Zelenskyy returns from Davos with agreements on new air defense packageVideoJanuary 22, 08:50 PM • 6786 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on UkraineJanuary 22, 09:21 PM • 11505 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hours12:19 AM • 7474 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 8974 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 20013 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 24738 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 36942 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 29195 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 83141 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 10860 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 28831 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 25269 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 39548 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 68939 views
Search for victims of plane crash completed in Indonesia: bodies of all ten dead found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Indonesian rescuers have found the bodies of all ten passengers of the ATR 42-500 aircraft that crashed in South Sulawesi province. The search operation continued until Friday morning, January 23, due to difficult conditions in the mountainous terrain.

Search for victims of plane crash completed in Indonesia: bodies of all ten dead found

Indonesian rescuers have discovered the bodies of passengers from an ATR 42-500 aircraft that crashed in South Sulawesi province during a reconnaissance flight. The tragedy occurred last weekend, but difficult mountainous terrain conditions and the search operation continued until Friday morning, January 23. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The turboprop aircraft of the Indonesia Air Transport (IAT) group was carrying out an order from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries to monitor the waters. Communication with the board was lost on Saturday near the Maros region. Rescuers found the wreckage of the aircraft scattered on the slopes of Mount Bulusaraung, located approximately 1500 kilometers from Jakarta.

Victims of the plane crash and the evacuation process

There were seven crew members and three employees of the relevant ministry on board. Rescue agency representative Andi Sultan confirmed during an emotional video address that the ninth and tenth bodies were found early Friday morning.

Indonesian surveillance plane disappears with 11 people on board17.01.26, 22:26 • 3979 views

The process of evacuating the remains of the deceased to the nearest medical center for identification is currently underway.

Investigation into the causes of the tragedy

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has already gained access to the aircraft's "black box." Experts are studying flight recorder data and technical flight parameters to determine the cause of the accident. This is the first fatal crash involving an ATR 42 aircraft model in Indonesia in the last ten years – the previous large-scale tragedy with this type of aircraft occurred in 2015 in the Papua region. 

Debris of ATR 42-500 aircraft found in Indonesia: fate of 11 people remains unknown18.01.26, 06:55 • 5855 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Indonesia
Jakarta