January 17, 12:49 PM • 12050 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 19183 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 18457 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 29939 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 40375 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 35433 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 51003 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28387 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43619 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35948 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Indonesian surveillance plane disappears with 11 people on board

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

An ATR 42-500 aircraft with 11 people on board has disappeared in Indonesia while flying over Sulawesi island. A search operation is underway in a mountainous area, complicated by weather conditions.

Indonesian surveillance plane disappears with 11 people on board

On Saturday, January 17, Indonesian rescue services launched a large-scale operation to search for an ATR 42-500 aircraft that lost contact during a flight over Sulawesi island. The aircraft belonged to "Indonesia Air Transport" and was performing tasks for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The plane departed from Yogyakarta and was heading to Makassar. Contact with air traffic controllers was lost around 1:30 PM local time in the Maros area. There were eight crew members and three ministry employees on board, who were monitoring fishing in the region.

US aviation authorities warn of risks in Latin America due to military activity16.01.26, 23:59 • 3758 views

We suspect the plane crashed near the peak of Mount Bulusaraung. We have deployed our personnel there.

— said Andi Sultan, a representative of the local rescue agency.

Search operation

About 400 people are involved in the rescue efforts, including military personnel, police, and volunteers. Currently, difficult weather conditions in the mountainous area are hindering the search.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono confirmed that the passengers on board were specialists conducting routine aerial patrols. The official cause of the incident remains unknown until the wreckage or black boxes are found. 

Libyan army commander killed in Turkey: 'Black boxes' of plane found24.12.25, 15:57 • 2599 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Reuters
Indonesia