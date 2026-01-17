Indonesian surveillance plane disappears with 11 people on board

On Saturday, January 17, Indonesian rescue services launched a large-scale operation to search for an ATR 42-500 aircraft that lost contact during a flight over Sulawesi island. The aircraft belonged to "Indonesia Air Transport" and was performing tasks for the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The plane departed from Yogyakarta and was heading to Makassar. Contact with air traffic controllers was lost around 1:30 PM local time in the Maros area. There were eight crew members and three ministry employees on board, who were monitoring fishing in the region.

We suspect the plane crashed near the peak of Mount Bulusaraung. We have deployed our personnel there. — said Andi Sultan, a representative of the local rescue agency.

Search operation

About 400 people are involved in the rescue efforts, including military personnel, police, and volunteers. Currently, difficult weather conditions in the mountainous area are hindering the search.

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono confirmed that the passengers on board were specialists conducting routine aerial patrols. The official cause of the incident remains unknown until the wreckage or black boxes are found.

