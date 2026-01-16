US aviation authorities warn of risks in Latin America due to military activity

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an urgent warning to American airlines regarding flights over Mexico, Central and South America. In a series of NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) messages published on January 16, 2026, the agency urges crews to exercise extreme caution due to increased military activity in the region. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The warning covers the airspace of Mexico, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador, as well as the waters of the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of California. The FAA notes that the threat exists for aircraft at all flight levels.

The restrictions will be in effect until at least March 17, 2026. Airlines are advised to adjust routes or take additional security measures when entering the designated areas.

Geopolitical context: the capture of Nicolás Maduro

The increased security measures are related to the consequences of a large-scale US military operation called "Operation Absolute Resolve." In early January 2026, a US Delta Force special unit raided Caracas, resulting in the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

