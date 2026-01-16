Britain and the US warn citizens against traveling to 16 countries due to the threat of escalation in the Middle East

The foreign policy agencies of Great Britain and the USA have issued urgent warnings for travelers planning trips to 16 countries, including Turkey, UAE (Dubai), Cyprus, and Egypt. The reason for this is a sharp increase in regional tensions and risks to the safety of civilians. This is reported by DailyMail, writes UNN.

Details

The alarm was heightened by an incident on the morning of January 15, when Iran inexplicably closed its airspace to commercial flights. Although the sky was reopened a few hours later, international airlines were forced to urgently change routes.

The SafeAirspace organization warned that such actions by Tehran could indicate preparations for military activity, including missile launches or increased air defense operations, which creates a risk of misidentification of civilian aircraft.

Threat of terrorist attacks and military actions

The British Foreign Office separately appealed to citizens in Dubai, warning of a high probability of terrorist attacks targeting Britons. Diplomats note that the escalation of the conflict between the United States and the Iranian regime could lead to unpredictable consequences for security throughout the region. Tourists are advised to take additional precautions and monitor updates to official recommendations.

