06:27 PM • 5234 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
06:20 PM • 9434 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
05:23 PM • 13355 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 15572 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 32980 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 30245 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27087 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25448 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24439 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 34558 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
The Diplomat

Britain and the US warn citizens against traveling to 16 countries due to the threat of escalation in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Britain and the US warn citizens against traveling to 16 countries, including Turkey, UAE, Cyprus, and Egypt. The reason is growing tensions in the Middle East and security risks.

Britain and the US warn citizens against traveling to 16 countries due to the threat of escalation in the Middle East

The foreign policy agencies of Great Britain and the USA have issued urgent warnings for travelers planning trips to 16 countries, including Turkey, UAE (Dubai), Cyprus, and Egypt. The reason for this is a sharp increase in regional tensions and risks to the safety of civilians. This is reported by DailyMail, writes UNN.

Details

The alarm was heightened by an incident on the morning of January 15, when Iran inexplicably closed its airspace to commercial flights. Although the sky was reopened a few hours later, international airlines were forced to urgently change routes.

Iran denies mass casualties, claims calm in the country, and accuses Israel of "conspiracy"15.01.26, 05:36 • 5764 views

The SafeAirspace organization warned that such actions by Tehran could indicate preparations for military activity, including missile launches or increased air defense operations, which creates a risk of misidentification of civilian aircraft.

Threat of terrorist attacks and military actions

The British Foreign Office separately appealed to citizens in Dubai, warning of a high probability of terrorist attacks targeting Britons. Diplomats note that the escalation of the conflict between the United States and the Iranian regime could lead to unpredictable consequences for security throughout the region. Tourists are advised to take additional precautions and monitor updates to official recommendations.

Poland urges its citizens to leave Iran immediately15.01.26, 02:48 • 5200 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Dubai
Great Britain
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
United States
Egypt
Iran
Cyprus