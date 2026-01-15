Iran denies mass casualties, claims calm in the country, and accuses Israel of "conspiracy"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed claims of mass casualties amid a recent surge of protests in the Islamic country and blamed any killings that occurred on an "Israeli conspiracy" aimed at creating a large number of victims. Fox News reports this, according to UNN.

The publication indicates that this statement came amid information from human rights activists that the death toll during protests in Iran could range from 2,500 to over 12,000 people. According to a high-ranking Iranian official, this figure reaches hundreds.

They wanted to increase the number of deaths. Why? Because President Trump said that if there were killings, he would intervene. And they wanted to draw him into this conflict. And this was precisely an Israeli conspiracy. They began to increase the number of deaths, killing ordinary people, killing police officers, starting fights in different cities. - the publication quotes the Iranian Foreign Minister.

According to him, calm has now been restored in the country.

And let's, you know, hope that wisdom prevails. And we are not seeking a high level of tension that could be catastrophic for everyone. - said Araghchi.

The publication notes that during the interview, Araghchi insisted that there were no immediate plans to execute protesters and tried to downplay the significance of the unrest erupting in his country, claiming that it was currently "calm."

US President Donald Trump said he had heard from "credible sources" that "killings in Iran are stopping," while thousands of people have died during anti-government protests.

US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters