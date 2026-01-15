Iran denies mass casualties, claims calm in the country, and accuses Israel of "conspiracy"

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:34 AM • 8316 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 13285 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 19933 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 21216 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 19819 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 19239 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 17469 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 15198 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 14575 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12762 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
83%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Logistical Shield from Tokyo: Japan Completes Transfer of Special Equipment for the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 14, 06:36 PM • 11087 views
Raids on nail salons in five German regions - DWJanuary 14, 06:49 PM • 9896 views
"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's futurePhotoJanuary 14, 06:51 PM • 4794 views
Norway sent two soldiers to Greenland amid Trump's threats - mediaJanuary 14, 07:04 PM • 3500 views
Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in KyivJanuary 14, 09:24 PM • 6666 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 26528 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 37349 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 45295 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 60340 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 71623 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 28460 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 63059 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 55304 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 59793 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 60987 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Series
Gold

Iran denies mass casualties, claims calm in the country, and accuses Israel of "conspiracy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed claims of mass casualties during protests, calling it an "Israeli conspiracy." He asserts that the number of dead is significantly lower than reported by human rights activists.

Iran denies mass casualties, claims calm in the country, and accuses Israel of "conspiracy"

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has dismissed claims of mass casualties amid a recent surge of protests in the Islamic country and blamed any killings that occurred on an "Israeli conspiracy" aimed at creating a large number of victims. Fox News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that this statement came amid information from human rights activists that the death toll during protests in Iran could range from 2,500 to over 12,000 people. According to a high-ranking Iranian official, this figure reaches hundreds.

They wanted to increase the number of deaths. Why? Because President Trump said that if there were killings, he would intervene. And they wanted to draw him into this conflict. And this was precisely an Israeli conspiracy. They began to increase the number of deaths, killing ordinary people, killing police officers, starting fights in different cities.

- the publication quotes the Iranian Foreign Minister.

According to him, calm has now been restored in the country.

And let's, you know, hope that wisdom prevails. And we are not seeking a high level of tension that could be catastrophic for everyone.

- said Araghchi.

The publication notes that during the interview, Araghchi insisted that there were no immediate plans to execute protesters and tried to downplay the significance of the unrest erupting in his country, claiming that it was currently "calm."

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he had heard from "credible sources" that "killings in Iran are stopping," while thousands of people have died during anti-government protests.

US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters14.01.26, 19:24 • 5148 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Iran