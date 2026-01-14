US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters

$43.180.08
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 3132 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 7450 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 10814 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 11462 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 12390 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11661 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 16378 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10213 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 11346 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 22126 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 18814 views
Fighting in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: authorities announce mandatory evacuation of children from five settlementsJanuary 14, 09:48 AM • 5772 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 20527 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - Kulyk12:31 PM • 5996 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 16379 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 20601 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 36126 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 50304 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 63424 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 24322 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 59003 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 51629 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 56325 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 57662 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Bild

US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East. Iran has warned its neighbors of a retaliatory strike on American bases.

US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters

The US may strike Iran within the next 24 hours. Reuters reports this with reference to European officials, UNN reports.

Details

As the publication writes, the US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East after a high-ranking Iranian official said that Tehran had warned its neighbors that it would strike American bases if Washington launched an attack.

The publication adds that as Iran's leadership tries to suppress the worst domestic unrest the Islamic Republic has ever faced, Tehran is seeking to deter repeated threats by US President Donald Trump to intervene on behalf of anti-government protesters.

An American official, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the United States is withdrawing some personnel from key bases in the region as a precautionary measure given the increased tensions in the region.

US military intervention seems likely, and one of them noted that it could happen within the next 24 hours

- European officials said.

An Israeli official also said that, apparently, Trump has decided to intervene, although its scope and timing have not yet been determined.

Recall

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an urgent recommendation to its citizens to immediately leave Iran. At the same time, the Iraqi government decided to completely stop air traffic with the neighboring country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Iraq
Donald Trump
Tehran
Canada
United States
Iran