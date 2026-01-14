US could attack Iran within 24 hours – Reuters

The US may strike Iran within the next 24 hours. Reuters reports this with reference to European officials, UNN reports.

Details

As the publication writes, the US is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East after a high-ranking Iranian official said that Tehran had warned its neighbors that it would strike American bases if Washington launched an attack.

The publication adds that as Iran's leadership tries to suppress the worst domestic unrest the Islamic Republic has ever faced, Tehran is seeking to deter repeated threats by US President Donald Trump to intervene on behalf of anti-government protesters.

An American official, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the United States is withdrawing some personnel from key bases in the region as a precautionary measure given the increased tensions in the region.

US military intervention seems likely, and one of them noted that it could happen within the next 24 hours - European officials said.

An Israeli official also said that, apparently, Trump has decided to intervene, although its scope and timing have not yet been determined.

Recall

The Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an urgent recommendation to its citizens to immediately leave Iran. At the same time, the Iraqi government decided to completely stop air traffic with the neighboring country.