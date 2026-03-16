Occupiers launched over 6,000 drones and carried out 152 assaults in a day - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 152 combat engagements at the front. The enemy launched 6232 kamikaze drones and carried out 2884 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched a missile strike using one missile and 51 air strikes – dropping 145 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6232 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2884 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three using MLRS. They launched two air strikes using seven KABs. Four combat engagements were recorded in this direction.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Hlushkivka, Novoosinove, Kupyansk, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Drobycheve, Lyman, Stavky, Dibrova, and Borova. Two assault actions are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance nine times towards Yampil, Platonivka, Riznykivka, Ozerne, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three assault actions are continuing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to improve its positions once in the area of Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 28 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Rusyno Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Bilytske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Udachne, Kotlyne, Filia, and Novomykolaivka. Two enemy attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 56 occupiers were eliminated and 26 were wounded in this direction today; one enemy shelter and a multiple launch rocket system were destroyed; 54 shelters, two UAV control points, and three cannons were damaged. 226 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position four times, attacking in the areas of Danylivka and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks by the occupiers: in the areas of Zaliznychne, Myrny, Zelene, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses for the day amounted to 760 occupiers and almost two thousand drones - General Staff