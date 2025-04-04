During the day, 116 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched 79 air strikes and involved 966 kamikaze drones, shelling positions and settlements.
During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.
SBI stopped illegal coal mining near the Svyato-Pokrovska mine. A private company obtained a license, but illegal mining caused damages to the state worth UAH 5 billion.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.
During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.
As a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region, three people died and four more were injured. The police recorded more than 4,000 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector.
The Russian army struck Pokrovsk. As a result of the attack, three people died and one was injured. There is also one wounded in Kramatorsk, and two people were injured by an FPV drone in Rozlyv.
Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk twice, first hitting the city center, and then with a drone on paramedics and the "White Angel" crew who were providing assistance to the wounded. There are civilian casualties.
Russians shelled Kramatorsk twice, four people were injured, including a 90-year-old woman in extremely serious condition. Residential buildings and educational institutions were damaged.
Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. The consequences are being clarified.
Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.
Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.
25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.
259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.
In one day, 244 combat clashes were recorded, the most on the Pokrovsk direction - 54 assault actions. The occupiers carried out 49 airstrikes and used over 700 kamikaze drones.
The Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa late in the evening on March 10. As a result of the attack, fires broke out in a private house, at a toy warehouse, and in a fuel tank.
In the evening of March 10, the occupiers carried out another shelling of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary data, the city's civilian infrastructure was hit.
Russian troops made 109 attempts to attack in various directions, mostly in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk areas. The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes and launched 1240 kamikaze drones at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Over the past day, 101 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 56 airstrikes and conducted more than 5100 shellings. The highest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 21 enemy attacks were repelled.
Over the last day, 72 combat engagements took place, with the most intense activity in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors. The enemy launched air strikes on several localities, and Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the attacks.
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a bus at a bus stop. The attack killed one person and injured six others, including three with mine-blast injuries.
Occupants dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPC module on a residential area of Kramatorsk, killing an 18-year-old boy and wounding two others. Over the past day, Russians fired 23 times at settlements in Donetsk region.
Over the last day of winter, 91 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy conducted 100 air strikes and over 5,600 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 11 enemy concentration areas, three artillery systems and an ammunition depot.
Over the past day, 83 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 26 attacks, and Ukrainian troops killed 169 occupants.
The water level in the Bychok River in Kramatorsk has risen, leading to flooding of three adjacent residential areas. Rescuers are conducting a controlled reduction of the water level, which is expected to return to normal within 1-2 days.
Over the last day, 88 combat engagements took place along the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 35 attacks. The enemy is actively using aviation and guided bombs against populated areas.
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, 58 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, with 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. In the Kursk sector, 10 clashes and 7 air strikes were recorded.
Over the past day, 90 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 26 assault attacks. The enemy conducted 69 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times.
One person was killed and 14 wounded, including 4 children, as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. At least 17 private houses were damaged, and a rescue operation is underway.
A Russian attack on Kramatorsk on February 25 killed at least one person and injured another. All the circumstances of the attack and the exact number of victims are currently being established.