Kramatorsk

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15810 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28898 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64874 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213942 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122677 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391951 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310814 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213760 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244227 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255106 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131967 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391951 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254383 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310814 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3142 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14271 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45499 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72119 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57209 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Kramatorsk

News by theme

The most fighting took place in the Lymansky and Pokrovsky directions - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the day, 116 combat clashes were recorded. The enemy launched 79 air strikes and involved 966 kamikaze drones, shelling positions and settlements.

War • 08:18 PM • 1424 views

General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.

War • April 2, 07:58 PM • 8895 views

Caused damages to the state worth over UAH 5 billion: illegal coal mining stopped at Donbas mine

SBI stopped illegal coal mining near the Svyato-Pokrovska mine. A private company obtained a license, but illegal mining caused damages to the state worth UAH 5 billion.

Economy • April 1, 02:10 PM • 31678 views

138 combat clashes at the front: the enemy launched 76 airstrikes and used 794 drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are repelling attempts by the enemy to advance. The Russians launched 76 air strikes, involved 794 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,749 shellings.

War • March 24, 08:36 PM • 11223 views

Battles on the front: 118 clashes, Pokrovsk direction is the hottest point

During the day, 118 combat clashes took place on the front, 50 of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russians launched 59 air strikes and used more than 1,000 kamikaze drones.

War • March 23, 09:16 PM • 37662 views

Consequences of Russian attacks in Donetsk region: 3 people died, four were injured

As a result of Russian attacks in Donetsk region, three people died and four more were injured. The police recorded more than 4,000 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector.

Society • March 23, 11:16 AM • 88516 views

The occupiers struck Pokrovsk: three dead, one wounded

The Russian army struck Pokrovsk. As a result of the attack, three people died and one was injured. There is also one wounded in Kramatorsk, and two people were injured by an FPV drone in Rozlyv.

War • March 22, 05:03 PM • 17799 views

Double shelling of Kramatorsk: occupiers hit paramedics and "white angels"

Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk twice, first hitting the city center, and then with a drone on paramedics and the "White Angel" crew who were providing assistance to the wounded. There are civilian casualties.

War • March 20, 05:24 PM • 25538 views

Russians struck educational institutions in Kramatorsk, there are victims

Russians shelled Kramatorsk twice, four people were injured, including a 90-year-old woman in extremely serious condition. Residential buildings and educational institutions were damaged.

War • March 20, 04:48 PM • 17743 views

Kramatorsk was hit by the Russian Federation, preliminary reports indicate casualties - CMA

Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. The consequences are being clarified.

War • March 20, 10:52 AM • 14616 views

Russian troops tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostyantynopil and Privilne - OSУV "Khortytsia"

Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.

War • March 18, 09:24 AM • 54250 views

98 combat clashes at the front: the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Russian troops carried out 98 attacks in different directions of the front, most of them – 31 – in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repel assaults and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.

War • March 17, 02:59 PM • 61246 views

90 battles on the front: the hottest on the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions

25 battles took place in the Pokrovsky direction, 17 in the Lyman direction. The enemy carried out the most air strikes in the Kursk direction, dropping 25 guided bombs.

War • March 14, 05:43 PM • 20324 views

259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map

259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.

War • March 12, 06:59 AM • 25786 views

More than 240 combat clashes at the front: where the occupiers are attacking most actively

In one day, 244 combat clashes were recorded, the most on the Pokrovsk direction - 54 assault actions. The occupiers carried out 49 airstrikes and used over 700 kamikaze drones.

War • March 11, 09:13 PM • 20169 views

Russia attacked Odessa: fires in a warehouse and in a residential building

The Russian army carried out a massive drone attack on Odesa late in the evening on March 10. As a result of the attack, fires broke out in a private house, at a toy warehouse, and in a fuel tank.

War • March 10, 10:41 PM • 72238 views

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk

In the evening of March 10, the occupiers carried out another shelling of Kramatorsk. According to preliminary data, the city's civilian infrastructure was hit.

War • March 10, 10:16 PM • 22572 views

109 combat clashes in a day: where the occupiers are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian troops made 109 attempts to attack in various directions, mostly in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk areas. The enemy carried out 60 airstrikes and launched 1240 kamikaze drones at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • March 7, 08:19 PM • 26672 views

At the front, 101 combat clashes in 24 hours: map from the General Staff

Over the past day, 101 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 56 airstrikes and conducted more than 5100 shellings. The highest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 21 enemy attacks were repelled.

War • March 4, 06:19 AM • 25429 views

Over 70 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day: high activity in the Pokrovske and Toretsk sectors - General Staff

Over the last day, 72 combat engagements took place, with the most intense activity in the Pokrovske and Toretske sectors. The enemy launched air strikes on several localities, and Ukrainian forces successfully repelled the attacks.

War • March 2, 04:31 PM • 32823 views

Invaders hit a shuttle bus in Kherson with a drone again: there are victims

In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a bus at a bus stop. The attack killed one person and injured six others, including three with mine-blast injuries.

Society • March 2, 11:28 AM • 40246 views

Militants drop airborne missile launcher on Kramatorsk residential area, 18-year-old boy killed: details of shelling in Donetsk region over the day

Occupants dropped a FAB-250 with a UMPC module on a residential area of Kramatorsk, killing an 18-year-old boy and wounding two others. Over the past day, Russians fired 23 times at settlements in Donetsk region.

Society • March 2, 09:12 AM • 48184 views

Difficult situation at the frontline: Ukrainian troops hold back over 90 enemy attacks

Over the last day of winter, 91 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy conducted 100 air strikes and over 5,600 attacks. The Ukrainian Armed Forces hit 11 enemy concentration areas, three artillery systems and an ammunition depot.

War • March 1, 07:02 AM • 52096 views

83 combat engagements in 24 hours: occupants massively attack in the Pokrovske sector

Over the past day, 83 combat engagements took place between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian troops. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 26 attacks, and Ukrainian troops killed 169 occupants.

War • February 28, 08:49 PM • 32005 views

Flooding in Kramatorsk: there is already flooding

The water level in the Bychok River in Kramatorsk has risen, leading to flooding of three adjacent residential areas. Rescuers are conducting a controlled reduction of the water level, which is expected to return to normal within 1-2 days.

Society • February 28, 12:02 PM • 26486 views

88 combat engagements at the front: where the occupiers attack most and what they use

Over the last day, 88 combat engagements took place along the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 35 attacks. The enemy is actively using aviation and guided bombs against populated areas.

War • February 27, 02:51 PM • 23493 views

58 combat engagements at the front: where the hottest spots are and what's happening in Kursk region

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff, 58 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day, with 22 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. In the Kursk sector, 10 clashes and 7 air strikes were recorded.

War • February 26, 02:43 PM • 24108 views

90 combat engagements in a day: where the occupants attacked most actively

Over the past day, 90 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 26 assault attacks. The enemy conducted 69 air strikes and fired over 4,000 times.

War • February 25, 08:49 PM • 28193 views

Consequences of shelling in Kramatorsk: number of casualties increased to 14, including four children

One person was killed and 14 wounded, including 4 children, as a result of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk. At least 17 private houses were damaged, and a rescue operation is underway.

Society • February 25, 04:04 PM • 28006 views

Russian strike on Kramatorsk: at least one person killed

A Russian attack on Kramatorsk on February 25 killed at least one person and injured another. All the circumstances of the attack and the exact number of victims are currently being established.

War • February 25, 01:58 PM • 25813 views