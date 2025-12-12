161 combat engagements took place on the front: 109 occupiers eliminated in Pokrovsk direction

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
06:15 PM • 6400 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 12117 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 17112 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 24005 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 28820 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 38568 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 29945 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23460 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23629 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24354 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
6.3m/s
84%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian "war economy" has exhausted its resources: intelligence reveals signsDecember 12, 11:11 AM • 11963 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the cityDecember 12, 11:30 AM • 18443 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVADecember 12, 12:07 PM • 24693 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 24430 views
Diia "registered" a private entrepreneur for a woman without her knowledge, and the tax office charged payments - the Ministry of Digital Transformation must provide an explanationDecember 12, 02:25 PM • 9792 views
Publications
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals05:56 PM • 8386 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 28814 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 24557 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 38563 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 74499 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 24555 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 23378 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 51937 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 44842 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 49612 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Tu-95

161 combat engagements took place on the front: 109 occupiers eliminated in Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 109 and wounded 40 occupiers.

161 combat engagements took place on the front: 109 occupiers eliminated in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat engagements have taken place at the front. On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 109 and wounded 40 occupiers, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile and 26 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 72 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2119 kamikaze drone attacks and 2872 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the message says.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 119 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kolodyazne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched four attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 24 times in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Zarichne, Drobysheve, and towards Druzhliubivka, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, Chervonyi Stav.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks on our positions today. Occupying forces attempted to advance in the areas of Torske, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled three attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pryvillia, Minkivka, and another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka; another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 37 attempts to dislodge our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filya, and towards Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnograd, Novopavlivka, Sukhetske, Rivne, Hryshyne, Leontovychi, with four more combat engagements currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 109 and wounded 40 occupiers, destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, four units of special equipment, one electronic warfare station, 11 units of motor vehicles, a cannon, 10 unmanned aerial vehicles, in addition, one unit of special equipment and 11 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near the settlements of Vorone, Pryvillia, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, and in the directions of Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Sosnivka, Zlahoda. The enemy launched air strikes using guided aerial bombs on Dobropasove and Velykomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pryvillia, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Novozaporizhzhia. The aggressor launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Bratske, Huliaipole, and Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the area of the settlements of Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, four enemy attacks were repelled.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 1,400 soldiers, an aircraft, and a lot of other scrap metal in a day: General Staff updated data on enemy losses12.12.25, 07:15 • 3358 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk