161 combat engagements took place on the front: 109 occupiers eliminated in Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 161 combat engagements have taken place at the front. On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 109 and wounded 40 occupiers, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile and 26 air strikes, used three missiles and dropped 72 guided aerial bombs, carried out 2119 kamikaze drone attacks and 2872 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the message says.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 119 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, four combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Kolodyazne, and Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched four attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 24 times in the areas of the settlements of Serednie, Zarichne, Drobysheve, and towards Druzhliubivka, Novoserhiivka, Novyi Myr, Stavky, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, Chervonyi Stav.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks on our positions today. Occupying forces attempted to advance in the areas of Torske, Serebryanka, Pereyizne, and Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled three attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pryvillia, Minkivka, and another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka; another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 37 attempts to dislodge our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filya, and towards Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnograd, Novopavlivka, Sukhetske, Rivne, Hryshyne, Leontovychi, with four more combat engagements currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 109 and wounded 40 occupiers, destroyed one unit of automotive equipment, four units of special equipment, one electronic warfare station, 11 units of motor vehicles, a cannon, 10 unmanned aerial vehicles, in addition, one unit of special equipment and 11 shelters for enemy personnel were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near the settlements of Vorone, Pryvillia, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, and in the directions of Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Sosnivka, Zlahoda. The enemy launched air strikes using guided aerial bombs on Dobropasove and Velykomykhailivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pryvillia, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Huliaipole, and Novozaporizhzhia. The aggressor launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Bratske, Huliaipole, and Rizdvianka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupation forces attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the area of the settlements of Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, four enemy attacks were repelled.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other areas, the General Staff summarized.

