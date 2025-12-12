$42.280.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Minus 1,400 soldiers, an aircraft, and a lot of other scrap metal in a day: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

On December 11, Russian troops suffered significant losses, including 1,400 soldiers, 1 aircraft, and 253 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.12.25 are estimated at 1,186,480 eliminated personnel.

Minus 1,400 soldiers, an aircraft, and a lot of other scrap metal in a day: General Staff updated data on enemy losses

On December 11, Russian troops lost 1,400 soldiers, 1 aircraft, and 253 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1186480 (+1400) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11406 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23705 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒  35008 (+16)
          • MLRS ‒  1566 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1256 (+3)
              • aircraft ‒  432 (+1)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  89401 (+253)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4060 (+2)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  69614 (+107)
                            • special equipment ‒  4024 (+2)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US Secretary of State Marco Rubio  stated  that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of Donetsk Oblast. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

