On December 11, Russian troops lost 1,400 soldiers, 1 aircraft, and 253 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.12.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1186480 (+1400) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11406 (+2)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23705 (+6)

artillery systems ‒ 35008 (+16)

MLRS ‒ 1566 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1256 (+3)

aircraft ‒ 432 (+1)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 89401 (+253)

cruise missiles ‒ 4060 (+2)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 69614 (+107)

special equipment ‒ 4024 (+2)

Data is being updated.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of Donetsk Oblast. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

