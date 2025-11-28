Russia has involved foreigners from 128 countries in the war against Ukraine

Since 2022, Russia has established a wide international network for recruiting foreigners into the war against Ukraine. Through fake recruitment centers, private structures, and diplomatic institutions, it has attracted people from 128 countries, often using deception, pressure, or financial gain. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

Since 2022, Russia has recruited foreigners from 128 countries around the world, using fraudulent recruitment centers, private companies, and state channels through its diplomatic and cultural institutions.

Hundreds and thousands of citizens from various countries have been drawn into the aggression through deception, coercion, or for money - reports the Center for Countering Disinformation.

It is noted that Moscow has built a transnational system for recruiting foreigners, using deception and criminal schemes.

According to the CCD, citizens from dozens of countries - from Asia to Africa - have been involved in the war against Ukraine. Many of them have been killed or captured.

Recall

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are fighting in the Russian army in Ukraine, although the actual figure may be higher. Russia recruits them through various methods, promising money or deception, and most of them die on the front lines.

