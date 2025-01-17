Russia is recruiting Indian citizens under the guise of employment or education to its army, sending them to war against Ukraine. This was reported by The Washington Post , according to UNN.

Details

The recent death of an Indian citizen who fought in the Russian army in Ukraine has drawn attention to the Kremlin's practice of using foreigners in combat and "created tensions in previously prosperous relations between New Delhi and Moscow," the newspaper notes.

Referring to statements by the Indian government and relatives of men who ended up in the Russian army, the WP reported that the Russian side had attracted them by promising them jobs or education.

According to WP, about a hundred Indian citizens are taking part in the war on the side of Russia against Ukraine. 32-year-old Binil Babu, who died in January, became the tenth Indian to be confirmed dead.

russia recruits hundreds of Yemeni Houthis for war against Ukraine - Financial Times

As the publication notes, the Russian authorities regularly deny accusations of their actions and declare their intention to release Indian citizens from the Russian army.

On January 14, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that an Indian citizen recruited by Russia was killed in the war in Ukraine, and another was wounded and is being treated in Moscow.

The ministry said that the Indian government under Narendra Modi has "resolutely taken up" the issue with Russian authorities and the Russian embassy in New Delhi.

At the same time, they emphasized that it is necessary to demobilize Indian citizens recruited by Russia as soon as possible.

Recall

In October last year, 85 Indian citizens who had been deceived into signing a contract with the Russian army returned home.