$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
11:38 PM • 3236 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 14803 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 22136 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 18126 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 20532 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 23573 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 31157 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27115 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 28320 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20112 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3m/s
91%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Crew of Venezuela-linked tanker seized may face trial in US - White HouseJanuary 7, 05:29 PM • 4390 views
Biletskyi on personnel changes in the SBU: Maliuk's resignation is a minus, but key figures have been retained and even promotedPhotoJanuary 7, 06:05 PM • 5262 views
Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with RussiaJanuary 7, 06:13 PM • 3696 views
Sybiha: Ukraine considered Ghana's appeal regarding a citizen captured as a Russian mercenaryVideoJanuary 7, 07:32 PM • 4196 views
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - media11:02 PM • 8812 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 23973 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 28927 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 31160 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 73993 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 111396 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Karoline Leavitt
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
Paris
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 12522 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 41533 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 61222 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 103512 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 94916 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Times
Starlink

CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Systematic violations in the use of pesticides and agrochemicals have been recorded in temporarily occupied Crimea. Inspections in 2025 revealed violations in 23 out of 25 cases, indicating a complete loss of control in the agricultural sector.

CNS: Russians use toxic chemicals in Crimea's agricultural sector

In temporarily occupied Crimea, systemic violations in the use of pesticides and agrochemicals have been recorded, posing a direct threat to the health of the population and the ecology of the peninsula. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that according to the results of inspections conducted in 2025 by the Azov-Black Sea Agricultural Supervision Department of the Russian Federation, violations were found in 23 out of 25 cases, which indicates not isolated failures, but a complete loss of control over the agricultural sector in the occupied territory.

The occupation administration was aware of the problem long before the inspections, and signals about massive violations of regulations were received at the beginning of the season - particularly regarding orchards, vineyards, and vegetable farms. However, the response was deliberately delayed: local authorities did not want to stop production cycles and disrupt harvest plans, which are actively presented as "import substitution success"

- the report says.

The CNS indicates that all additional inspections, approved by the occupation prosecutor's office of Crimea based on a risk-oriented approach, also ended with the detection of violations.

Recall

In temporarily occupied Alushta (ARC), the water crisis is deepening due to dilapidated networks and constant accidents, but the occupation authorities, instead of repairing, shift responsibility to the population.

In Crimea, infants are dying due to lack of equipment in the main children's hospital - CNS01.12.25, 02:30 • 4841 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyAgronomy news
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea