In temporarily occupied Crimea, systemic violations in the use of pesticides and agrochemicals have been recorded, posing a direct threat to the health of the population and the ecology of the peninsula. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

It is noted that according to the results of inspections conducted in 2025 by the Azov-Black Sea Agricultural Supervision Department of the Russian Federation, violations were found in 23 out of 25 cases, which indicates not isolated failures, but a complete loss of control over the agricultural sector in the occupied territory.

The occupation administration was aware of the problem long before the inspections, and signals about massive violations of regulations were received at the beginning of the season - particularly regarding orchards, vineyards, and vegetable farms. However, the response was deliberately delayed: local authorities did not want to stop production cycles and disrupt harvest plans, which are actively presented as "import substitution success" - the report says.

The CNS indicates that all additional inspections, approved by the occupation prosecutor's office of Crimea based on a risk-oriented approach, also ended with the detection of violations.

