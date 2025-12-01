A critical shortage of resuscitation equipment has been discovered in the main children's clinical hospital in Crimea: there are no breathing bags, cardiac monitors, modern monitoring systems, and some equipment is broken or completely missing. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the inspection by "Roszdravnadzor" confirmed what doctors had been silent about for years: the neonatal intensive care unit is on the verge of collapse.

One cardiac monitor for several children, unusable breathing bags, staff forced to rotate between posts, unable to fully save infants - the report says.

It is indicated that the mortality rate of newborns in Crimea increased by another 9% in a year, and this hospital was supposed to be the last barrier, "but it became a symbol of the complete collapse of the medical system under occupation."

Doctors have been asking for new equipment for years - in response, they only received dismissive replies and "wait for the budget." After the scandal, the occupation authorities limited themselves to small fines and empty promises - stated the CNS.

They add that the problem is not with a single hospital, but with the systemic degradation of Crimean medicine, which the occupation administration is trying to silence.

