November 30, 06:02 PM • 20198 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 25445 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 27530 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 29795 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 30417 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 33035 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 40639 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 32408 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27764 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24230 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research detailsPhotoNovember 30, 04:04 PM • 10496 views
Agreement between Ukraine and Russia will ensure stability for 50-70 years - Turkish Foreign Minister FidanNovember 30, 05:07 PM • 4894 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"November 30, 05:21 PM • 7828 views
In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules publishedNovember 30, 05:47 PM • 6586 views
Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff07:15 PM • 4472 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 47703 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 90364 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 73025 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 81106 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 79267 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 47703 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 45861 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 62481 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 81646 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 113033 views
In Crimea, infants are dying due to lack of equipment in the main children's hospital - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

A critical shortage of resuscitation equipment, including the absence of breathing bags and cardiac monitors, has been discovered in Crimea's main children's clinical hospital. An inspection confirmed that the neonatal intensive care unit is on the verge of collapse, and infant mortality has increased by 9% over the year.

In Crimea, infants are dying due to lack of equipment in the main children's hospital - CNS

A critical shortage of resuscitation equipment has been discovered in the main children's clinical hospital in Crimea: there are no breathing bags, cardiac monitors, modern monitoring systems, and some equipment is broken or completely missing. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the inspection by "Roszdravnadzor" confirmed what doctors had been silent about for years: the neonatal intensive care unit is on the verge of collapse.

One cardiac monitor for several children, unusable breathing bags, staff forced to rotate between posts, unable to fully save infants

- the report says.

It is indicated that the mortality rate of newborns in Crimea increased by another 9% in a year, and this hospital was supposed to be the last barrier, "but it became a symbol of the complete collapse of the medical system under occupation."

Doctors have been asking for new equipment for years - in response, they only received dismissive replies and "wait for the budget." After the scandal, the occupation authorities limited themselves to small fines and empty promises

- stated the CNS.

They add that the problem is not with a single hospital, but with the systemic degradation of Crimean medicine, which the occupation administration is trying to silence.

Recall

In Russia, there is a growing shortage of vital medicines, including for people with diabetes and cancer. In a number of regions, insulin preparations are running out, and patients cannot get them by prescription for months.

"DPR" passport doesn't work: occupiers in Donetsk cut people off from medicine - CNS30.11.25, 09:00 • 3404 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth
Crimea