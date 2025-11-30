$42.190.00
November 29, 06:27 PM • 13271 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 24690 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 20516 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 20576 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 20112 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 15886 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15668 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14304 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14877 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 15275 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
260 combat engagements per day, the enemy dropped 86 KABs: General Staff reported on the situation at the front
"This is not the language of a country that claims to negotiate peace": Sadu on Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armor
Zelenskyy to visit Paris for meeting with Macron: date and agenda of visit revealed
US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas responds
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 68442 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Mahmoud Abbas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
Heating
Technology
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Gold

"DPR" passport doesn't work: occupiers in Donetsk cut people off from medicine - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Announcements have appeared in Donetsk polyclinics stating that holders of so-called "DPR" passports are equated to foreigners. This means that only emergency and urgent medical care or fully paid services are provided for them.

"DPR" passport doesn't work: occupiers in Donetsk cut people off from medicine - CNS

In Donetsk polyclinics, announcements have appeared stating that holders of passports of the so-called "DPR" are equated to foreigners. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that from now on, only emergency and urgent medical care, or fully paid services, are provided for such citizens.

The occupation administration hides behind outdated resolutions of the Russian Federation, although the new rules are the same - without a Russian passport, you simply won't be treated. CNS analysts record mass refusals of admission. People are faced with a choice: either get a Russian passport, or be left without a therapist, without examinations, and without access to any specialists.

- the message says.

The CNS indicates that this shows the main thing: the passport, which for years was imposed as "statehood," is not even needed by the occupiers.

Recall

In Russia, a shortage of vital medicines is growing, particularly for people with diabetes and cancer. In a number of regions, insulin preparations are running out, and patients cannot receive them by prescription for months.

Children from TOT Kherson region are forced to travel 200 km to the hospital - CNS

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth