In Donetsk polyclinics, announcements have appeared stating that holders of passports of the so-called "DPR" are equated to foreigners. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that from now on, only emergency and urgent medical care, or fully paid services, are provided for such citizens.

The occupation administration hides behind outdated resolutions of the Russian Federation, although the new rules are the same - without a Russian passport, you simply won't be treated. CNS analysts record mass refusals of admission. People are faced with a choice: either get a Russian passport, or be left without a therapist, without examinations, and without access to any specialists. - the message says.

The CNS indicates that this shows the main thing: the passport, which for years was imposed as "statehood," is not even needed by the occupiers.

Recall

In Russia, a shortage of vital medicines is growing, particularly for people with diabetes and cancer. In a number of regions, insulin preparations are running out, and patients cannot receive them by prescription for months.

Children from TOT Kherson region are forced to travel 200 km to the hospital - CNS