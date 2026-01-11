Ukrainians face power outages on January 12: Ukrenergo publishes schedules

On Monday, January 12, scheduled power outages and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Attention! The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - the message says.

Energy workers urged the public to consume energy according to the schedule when there is light.

Recall

In Kyiv, on January 11, due to attacks, frosts, and network overload, more than 200 localized accidents occurred.