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"Kalibr" (missile family)
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Massive combined attack on Kyiv and the region: the number of victims is growing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4178 views

Russia attacked Kyiv and the region with missiles and drones, killing two people. A dormitory, warehouses, and residential buildings in several districts were damaged.

Massive combined attack on Kyiv and the region: the number of victims is growing

On the night of Saturday, March 14, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv and the Kyiv region. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Russians struck the capital with ballistic missiles. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in one of the city's districts.

Meanwhile, the enemy massively attacked the Kyiv region with drones and missiles. As reported by the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk, two people died and four more were injured in the Brovary district.

A dormitory building, production facilities, and warehouses were damaged. Another person was injured in the Vyshhorod district. All injured are receiving necessary medical care.

- Kalashnyk said.

In addition, according to him:

  • in the Obukhiv district, the technical room of a multi-story building was damaged, cars caught fire near the building;
    • in the Bucha district, a private house caught fire as a result of the attack;
      • in the Vyshhorod district, warehouses are burning, and an apartment building has been damaged.

        Recall

        The Russians deployed Kalibr cruise missile carriers to the Black Sea. At the same time, about 60 drones were heading towards the capital.

        Missile attack on Brovary: one dead and wounded14.03.26, 05:13 • 10974 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War in UkraineKyiv region
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        Kyiv