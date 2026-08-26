Serhii Byzov
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.
Serhiy Byzov called for the relocation of the ILO office from Moscow to Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan. He emphasized the protection of the rights of Ukrainian workers during the war.
The National Qualifications System is being developed in Ukraine. Trade unions must play a fundamental role in defining the standards that affect the working conditions of millions of people.
FPU Chairman Serhii Byzov discussed in Geneva the support for trade unions during the war, achievements, and further steps for the development of the trade union movement in Ukraine.
The International Labour Conference has launched in Geneva, bringing together representatives from 187 countries, including Ukraine.
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPU) returned to the Trade Union House after the cancellation of ARMA management. Valuable furniture was found missing from the premises, along with signs of a call center operation.
The FPU will modernize trade unions through digitalization and the involvement of youth in governing bodies. Protecting workers' rights in the private sector will become a priority.
Artificial intelligence is transforming the Ukrainian labor market: automation is displacing routine occupations, and employers are increasingly implementing algorithmic control. Which professions are at risk, whether workers might be left defenseless against modern challenges, and how trade unions plan to regulate the use of AI at work.
The "Triumph of the Spirit. Grace of Dance" event for veteran rehabilitation was held in Kyiv. Defenders with injuries and amputations performed routines on the dance floor.
Serhiy Byzov was re-elected as the head of the FPU at the IX Congress in Kyiv. Energy Minister Shmyhal announced salary increases and strengthened protection for workers.
Vasyl Andreyev, Yevhen Drapiatyi, and Ihor Moskalenko have become Deputy Chairmen of the FPU.
The FPU plans to return to the Trade Union House on the Maidan as early as this summer. The court has lifted the seizure of the building and canceled its transfer to the management of ARMA.
Serhii Byzov will conduct an audit of FPU property and update the management team. Priorities will include cooperation with business and protecting the rights of trade union members.
At the IX Congress of the FPU in Kyiv, Serhiy Byzov was re-elected as the head of the organization. His candidacy was supported by 280 delegates during an open vote.
Over the past year, the FPU has restored dialogue with the authorities and secured wage increases. The organization has also reclaimed the Trade Union House in Kyiv.
The President appointed Serhii Byzov as Chairman of the NTSEC to strengthen social dialogue between the state, employers, and trade unions. The work of this council is one of the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
Members of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine can obtain vouchers for children to summer camps and health resorts in the Zakarpattia, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. To arrange the health retreat, it is necessary to contact the trade union committee, submit an application, and a package of documents. Children are offered safe recreation, meals, medical support, and leisure activities in mountain and park areas.
The Pechersk Court has partially lifted the seizure of the Trade Union Building and canceled its transfer to ARMA. The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine has regained the right to return to the building.
The new Labor Code of Ukraine must take into account not only economic realities but also the challenges of the state's post-war recovery. This concerns the protection of workers' rights, the integration of veterans into workforces, and the creation of modern labor regulations that align with Ukraine's European course.
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPU) supports the update of the Labor Code, yet opposes lockouts and the narrowing of workers' rights. A list of critical amendments to the law has been submitted to the Government and the Parliamentary Committee.
MP Oksana Dmytriieva called for the return of the Trade Union House on Maidan to the Federation of Trade Unions. The renewal of the FPU leadership and the purging of the organization create the conditions for returning the building to the trade union movement.
Over the past year, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine has restored communication with the government and parliament, intensified social dialogue, and achieved concrete results for workers—ranging from wage increases to the settlement of arrears to labor collectives.
Sectoral and territorial trade unions have decided on candidates for the position of Chairman of the FPU. The current head of the Federation, Serhiy Byzov, received the most support
Serhiy Byzov called for making the employee a partner to the state and business. The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine demands decent wages and the protection of employees' rights in the new Labor Code.
Trade unions of the Vinnytsia region have nominated Serhiy Byzov for the position of Chairman of the FPU. The elections will take place on May 21, 2026.
More than 43,000 military personnel have undergone rehabilitation in FPU health resorts since 2014. Another 40,000 soldiers and their families received psychological support.
FPU and Sweden's Union to Union have extended their cooperation for three years. The project involves seven sectoral trade unions to protect workers' rights and ensure wage payments.
Ukraine provides social protection for liquidators and those affected by the Chornobyl accident. However, the system needs updating.
The elections for the Head of the FTUU will take place on May 21. Serhiy Byzov was nominated by 30 sectoral trade unions and 18 regional trade union associations.
FPU Chairman Serhiy Byzov spoke about the plan to expand the trade union movement from 2. 4 to 10 million people by 2030. The strategy involves working with the private sector.