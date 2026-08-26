Serhii Byzov

Head of the Federation of Trade Unions

Serhii Serhiiovych Byzov is a Ukrainian public and trade union activist. He was born on March 19, 1987, in Enerhodar. He received higher education in "Finance and Credit" and "Public Administration," and holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree. In 2022, he voluntarily joined the defense of Ukraine. He served first in the Volunteer Formation of the Territorial Defense of Desnianskyi District No. 31 of the capital, and from April 2024 to May 2025, in the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. He is the head of the All-Ukrainian Trade Union of Defenders of Ukraine, Athletes, and Workers in Various Spheres. He has the status of a combatant. Since July 2025, he has headed the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine. He was elected to the position of FPU chairman by a majority of votes from the members of the Federation Council. He consistently advocates for the important role of the trade union movement in the socio-economic life of the country and in protecting workers' rights.