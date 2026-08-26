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08:38 AM • 12409 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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07:05 AM • 18917 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27113 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
August 26, 04:28 AM • 22651 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18619 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13110 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41293 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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Serhii Byzov

Head of the Federation of Trade Unions
Serhii Serhiiovych Byzov is a Ukrainian public and trade union activist. He was born on March 19, 1987, in Enerhodar. He received higher education in "Finance and Credit" and "Public Administration," and holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree. In 2022, he voluntarily joined the defense of Ukraine. He served first in the Volunteer Formation of the Territorial Defense of Desnianskyi District No. 31 of the capital, and from April 2024 to May 2025, in the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. He is the head of the All-Ukrainian Trade Union of Defenders of Ukraine, Athletes, and Workers in Various Spheres. He has the status of a combatant. Since July 2025, he has headed the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine. He was elected to the position of FPU chairman by a majority of votes from the members of the Federation Council. He consistently advocates for the important role of the trade union movement in the socio-economic life of the country and in protecting workers' rights.
2010
Began working in the public organization "Football Club 'Olimpik' Donetsk" and became a trade union member
2013
Became deputy director at an agricultural enterprise
2018
Was elected advisor to the head of the All-Ukrainian Professional Union "Football of Ukraine" on a voluntary basis
2019
Served as an assistant-consultant to a People's Deputy of Ukraine
2020
Held the position of assistant to the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration
2020
Headed the All-Ukrainian Trade Union of Defenders of Ukraine, Athletes, and Workers in Various Spheres
2022
Became a member of the Expert Council under the Representative of the Commissioner for Social and Economic Rights
2022
Voluntarily mobilized for the defense of Ukraine
2023
Became a board member of the Fund for Compulsory State Social Insurance of Ukraine in case of unemployment
2025
Completed military service
2025
Elected to the position of FPU chairman
News by theme
Ukraine shoots down over 90% of Shahed drones and is preparing a response to Russian ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s defense industry needs to scale up the production of drones and long-range systems. The President called for creating protection against Russian ballistic missiles.

War in Ukraine • August 24, 07:21 AM • 5008 views
Head of the Federation of Trade Unions Byzov called for the relocation of the ILO regional office from Moscow to Central Asia

Serhiy Byzov called for the relocation of the ILO office from Moscow to Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan. He emphasized the protection of the rights of Ukrainian workers during the war.

Politics • June 4, 08:49 AM • 32524 views
Skills are becoming more valuable than the prestige of the university: how the architecture of the labor market is changingPhoto

The National Qualifications System is being developed in Ukraine. Trade unions must play a fundamental role in defining the standards that affect the working conditions of millions of people.

Society • June 2, 03:44 PM • 3725 views
The FPU Chairman held a meeting with the Director of the Bureau for Workers' Activities of the International Labour OrganizationPhoto

FPU Chairman Serhii Byzov discussed in Geneva the support for trade unions during the war, achievements, and further steps for the development of the trade union movement in Ukraine.

Society • June 1, 04:14 PM • 4015 views
Protecting workers' rights amid conflicts and AI development: International Labour Conference opens in Geneva

The International Labour Conference has launched in Geneva, bringing together representatives from 187 countries, including Ukraine.

Society • June 1, 02:39 PM • 3917 views
Missing furniture, alcohol, and a suspected call center: FPU returns to the Trade Union House on MaidanPhoto

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPU) returned to the Trade Union House after the cancellation of ARMA management. Valuable furniture was found missing from the premises, along with signs of a call center operation.

Society • May 28, 12:40 PM • 74586 views
Exclusive
FPU prepares rejuvenation of the trade union movement: what is set to change

The FPU will modernize trade unions through digitalization and the involvement of youth in governing bodies. Protecting workers' rights in the private sector will become a priority.

Society • May 27, 11:22 AM • 58995 views
Exclusive
How AI is changing the Ukrainian labor market and why trade unions are preparing for new challengesPhoto

Artificial intelligence is transforming the Ukrainian labor market: automation is displacing routine occupations, and employers are increasingly implementing algorithmic control. Which professions are at risk, whether workers might be left defenseless against modern challenges, and how trade unions plan to regulate the use of AI at work.

Society • May 26, 01:55 PM • 48344 views
Triumph of the Spirit on the Dance Floor: Veterans on Prosthetics Amaze Ukrainians with a Life-Affirming DancePhoto

The "Triumph of the Spirit. Grace of Dance" event for veteran rehabilitation was held in Kyiv. Defenders with injuries and amputations performed routines on the dance floor.

Society • May 25, 12:30 PM • 59101 views
People are the state's unconditional priority: Energy Minister Shmyhal counts on continued fruitful cooperation with the FPU

Serhiy Byzov was re-elected as the head of the FPU at the IX Congress in Kyiv. Energy Minister Shmyhal announced salary increases and strengthened protection for workers.

Society • May 22, 11:28 AM • 2987 views
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine has elected Deputy Chairmen of the FPU

Vasyl Andreyev, Yevhen Drapiatyi, and Ihor Moskalenko have become Deputy Chairmen of the FPU.

Society • May 22, 08:23 AM • 3750 views
FPU to return to the Trade Union House on Maidan Nezalezhnosti this summer – Byzov

The FPU plans to return to the Trade Union House on the Maidan as early as this summer. The court has lifted the seizure of the building and canceled its transfer to the management of ARMA.

Society • May 21, 02:40 PM • 3470 views
Newly elected FPU Chairman Byzov announced a major audit of trade union property and a personnel review

Serhii Byzov will conduct an audit of FPU property and update the management team. Priorities will include cooperation with business and protecting the rights of trade union members.

Society • May 21, 01:36 PM • 54850 views
Serhiy Byzov won the election for Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine

At the IX Congress of the FPU in Kyiv, Serhiy Byzov was re-elected as the head of the organization. His candidacy was supported by 280 delegates during an open vote.

Society • May 21, 11:10 AM • 3030 views
Shedding the Shadow of the Past: How Trade Unions Are Becoming a Tool for Protecting Workers' Dignity

Over the past year, the FPU has restored dialogue with the authorities and secured wage increases. The organization has also reclaimed the Trade Union House in Kyiv.

Society • May 20, 03:45 PM • 68703 views
President appointed Serhii Byzov as Chairman of the National Tripartite Social and Economic Council

The President appointed Serhii Byzov as Chairman of the NTSEC to strengthen social dialogue between the state, employers, and trade unions. The work of this council is one of the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Economy • May 19, 08:30 AM • 15016 views
Exclusive
How can trade union members send their children to a summer camp?Photo

Members of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine can obtain vouchers for children to summer camps and health resorts in the Zakarpattia, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. To arrange the health retreat, it is necessary to contact the trade union committee, submit an application, and a package of documents. Children are offered safe recreation, meals, medical support, and leisure activities in mountain and park areas.

Society • May 18, 02:48 PM • 16217 views
Exclusive
Court partially lifts seizure of the Trade Union Building in Kyiv and cancels its transfer to ARMA – ruling

The Pechersk Court has partially lifted the seizure of the Trade Union Building and canceled its transfer to ARMA. The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine has regained the right to return to the building.

Society • May 18, 08:17 AM • 26061 views
The new Labor Code should become the foundation for the return of veterans to their workplaces after the warPhoto

The new Labor Code of Ukraine must take into account not only economic realities but also the challenges of the state's post-war recovery. This concerns the protection of workers' rights, the integration of veterans into workforces, and the creation of modern labor regulations that align with Ukraine's European course.

Society • May 11, 10:05 AM • 30246 views
Trade unions support the update of the Labor Code but oppose lockouts and the narrowing of workers' rights – Byzov

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPU) supports the update of the Labor Code, yet opposes lockouts and the narrowing of workers' rights. A list of critical amendments to the law has been submitted to the Government and the Parliamentary Committee.

Society • May 7, 12:16 PM • 57268 views
Exclusive
The Trade Union House on Maidan must be returned to the FPU – MP Dmytriieva

MP Oksana Dmytriieva called for the return of the Trade Union House on Maidan to the Federation of Trade Unions. The renewal of the FPU leadership and the purging of the organization create the conditions for returning the building to the trade union movement.

Society • May 6, 12:36 PM • 41532 views
Serhiy Byzov restored direct communication between the FPU and the authorities to protect the rights of working people

Over the past year, the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine has restored communication with the government and parliament, intensified social dialogue, and achieved concrete results for workers—ranging from wage increases to the settlement of arrears to labor collectives.

Society • May 5, 11:51 AM • 32733 views
Election of the Head of the Federation of Trade Unions: Majority of Organizations Support Incumbent Chairman Byzov

Sectoral and territorial trade unions have decided on candidates for the position of Chairman of the FPU. The current head of the Federation, Serhiy Byzov, received the most support

Society • May 4, 11:16 AM • 47608 views
Exclusive
An employee should be a partner to the state and the employer, not a resource - Byzov, Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions

Serhiy Byzov called for making the employee a partner to the state and business. The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine demands decent wages and the protection of employees' rights in the new Labor Code.

Society • May 1, 10:11 AM • 44090 views
Trade unions of the Vinnytsia region have nominated the incumbent Chairman of the FPU, Serhiy Byzov, as a candidate for the elections on May 21, 2026Photo

Trade unions of the Vinnytsia region have nominated Serhiy Byzov for the position of Chairman of the FPU. The elections will take place on May 21, 2026.

Society • April 29, 11:48 AM • 3093 views
Over 43,000 military personnel have undergone rehabilitation in trade union health resorts - FPU Chairman Serhiy ByzovPhoto

More than 43,000 military personnel have undergone rehabilitation in FPU health resorts since 2014. Another 40,000 soldiers and their families received psychological support.

Society • April 29, 07:15 AM • 26398 views
FPU strengthens cooperation with foreign partners: awareness of workers' rights is a priority

FPU and Sweden's Union to Union have extended their cooperation for three years. The project involves seven sectoral trade unions to protect workers' rights and ensure wage payments.

Society • April 27, 03:55 PM • 4551 views
Social protection for "Chornobyl victims" in Ukraine: guarantees, benefits, and current challenges

Ukraine provides social protection for liquidators and those affected by the Chornobyl accident. However, the system needs updating.

Society • April 24, 12:00 PM • 86345 views
Elections for the Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine: most organizations have decided on candidates

The elections for the Head of the FTUU will take place on May 21. Serhiy Byzov was nominated by 30 sectoral trade unions and 18 regional trade union associations.

Society • April 24, 10:18 AM • 58121 views
Trade union movement to reach 10 million members by 2030 - FPU Chairman Byzov

FPU Chairman Serhiy Byzov spoke about the plan to expand the trade union movement from 2. 4 to 10 million people by 2030. The strategy involves working with the private sector.

Society • April 23, 09:27 AM • 18467 views