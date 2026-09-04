Trump's envoys are expected in Moscow first, and then in Kyiv - dates revealed

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will reportedly visit moscow first and then Kyiv next weekend, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

"They are expected to arrive in moscow and then go to Kyiv; this is September 5–6," a source told Russian media.

Context

Back in July, it was reported that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner agreed to visit Kyiv for the first time as part of peace efforts to end the war.

At the end of August, it was reported that Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Ukraine, amid intensified Russian missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, had been postponed but not canceled.

On September 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a visit by U.S. President's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv could take place in the coming days, but that they would visit moscow first.

On September 3, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced "new momentum" in peace efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, with a return to an active political and diplomatic phase, but noted that achieving this without the involvement of the American side was unrealistic.