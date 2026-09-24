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In Ukraine, the additional payment for teachers in frontline areas has been retained — how much educators will receive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The government has retained the monthly additional payment of UAH 2,600 for 23.6 thousand teachers in 614 schools. UAH 731.1 million has been reallocated for the payments.

In Ukraine, the additional payment for teachers in frontline areas has been retained — how much educators will receive
Photo: Depositphotos

The Cabinet of Ministers has retained a separate monthly supplement of UAH 2,600 for teachers in frontline areas who work in person or in a mixed format. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN

Despite limited financial resources, the government has retained a separate monthly supplement of UAH 2,600 for teachers in frontline areas who work in person or in a mixed format. It is provided for 23.6 thousand teachers in 614 schools 

- Koretskyi wrote. 

He noted that, for these purposes, the government redistributed additional funds that will allow full payment to be made for the time actually worked during the previous academic year in communities where there was still a need for funding, and ensure that the payment is made by the end of the year.

Supplement

According to government resolution No. 1078, from September 1 until the end of the calendar year in which martial law is terminated or lifted, teachers in frontline areas receive an additional payment for working under unfavorable conditions. 

This applies to teachers working in certain districts of the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. 

The Ministry of Education and Science reported that the government redistributed UAH 731.1 million for this need. 

In Ukraine, around 200 underground schools are planned to be built by the end of the year — Koretskyi18.08.26, 22:34 • 6751 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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