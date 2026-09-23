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George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

Lucas wanted to make three more "Star Wars" films, but after "Revenge of the Sith," he left directing to focus on his museum. The museum opened in Los Angeles.

George Lucas planned three more "Star Wars" films but "decided to step away" from directing

George Lucas, creator of the legendary "Star Wars" franchise, said that he intended to make three more films, but instead decided to step away from directing after the release of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" (Episode III: Revenge of the Sith) in 2005. UNN reports this with reference to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Lucas and his wife and business partner Mellody Hobson spoke about the creation of the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles.

After Hobson noted that the "level of detail" Lucas put into the museum "nearly killed him," the director added: "Well, I'm 82 years old, so there's a limit to everything…"

"When I was doing it," Lucas continued, referring to the creation of the museum, "I decided to leave the movie business, which was a big deal, because I needed to make three more Star Wars movies. But I realized that I was running out of time, and I really wanted to create this museum, and I had spent a lot of time developing digital technologies for the film industry. You know, all art depends on technology."

How many Star Wars films Lucas directed

Lucas directed four Star Wars films during his career, beginning with the first installment in the franchise, "Star Wars: A New Hope" (Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope), in 1977. Although he handed directing duties to Irvin Kershner and Richard Marquand for the next two films in the original trilogy, respectively, he still wrote the screenplay and served as executive producer on those films before returning to the director's chair for the prequel trilogy.

In 2012, Lucas sold Lucasfilm and the "Star Wars" franchise to Disney for $4 billion. In addition to the sequel trilogy, Disney continues to expand the universe through television series. The franchise's next film, "Star Wars: Starfighter" (Star Wars: Starfighter), starring Ryan Gosling, will be released next year.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opened to the public on Tuesday.

The Star Wars film starring Ryan Gosling has a title and release date18.04.25, 08:50 • 67050 views

Julia Shramko

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