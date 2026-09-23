Zelenskyy summed up what he managed to discuss with Trump and what the next steps will be to end the war with the Russian Federation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and the next steps that could help end the war with the russian federation. These include an energy ceasefire, involving China in diplomatic efforts, strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses, and a possible trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and the russian federation, reports UNN.

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President Trump, our teams, and I discussed how to end the war. This is a priority. We are ready. I am not sure whether russia is ready today, but in any case, we discussed an energy ceasefire — Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is ready for such a ceasefire provided that russian strikes on energy infrastructure, power grids, heating systems, and water-supply systems cease. According to him, the American side should convey this proposal to the russian federation.

Zelenskyy asked Trump to involve China

A separate topic was Trump’s upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Zelenskyy urged the U.S. president to use Beijing’s influence over russia.

I told the President very frankly that we believe that if he also involves President Xi, he has influence over Putin. If we want to end this war not only in words, then we all must work on it around the clock—for the sake of the people — Zelenskyy said.

The presidents also discussed Ukraine’s preparations for winter. Kyiv asked Washington to provide a winter package of missiles for Patriot systems and licenses to produce such missiles. Zelenskyy also emphasized the need for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Burnham and warned of Russia preparing a new massive attack

In the Ukrainian president’s view, one of the key next steps could be a trilateral meeting of the leaders.

In my opinion, the most important step President Trump can take is to organize a trilateral meeting at which the leaders will be able to raise all sensitive issues and try to end the war — Zelenskyy concluded.

Witkoff and Kushner will meet with the Ukrainian delegation and European representatives to discuss de-escalation with the Russian Federation