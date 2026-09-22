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The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdose

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1238 views

27-year-old Presley Gerber died at a rehabilitation center. Santa Monica police are investigating the death as a suspected overdose.

The death of Cindy Crawford’s son is being investigated as a suspected overdose

The death of 27-year-old Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, which occurred on Sunday, September 20, is being investigated as a suspected overdose, according to police. UNN reports this, citing The Guardian.

Details

Gerber died at a rehabilitation center, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner in the United States. An autopsy was conducted, but further tests were needed before investigators could determine Gerber’s cause of death, which the medical examiner did not do immediately.

In a press release published later by the Santa Monica Police Department, the agency said it was investigating his death as a suspected overdose.

Who Was Presley Gerber

Presley, who was his parents’ eldest child and the brother of model Kaia Gerber, often spoke about his mental health and his long struggle with addiction. In a 2023 episode of the Studio 22 podcast, he said he hoped that sharing his struggles would help others cope with mental health difficulties.

"This is really what I want to do: help people, regardless of whether you are depressed or struggling with something that negatively affects your body," Presley said. "I mean, it could be anything, and there is no judgment."

His death was first confirmed by Ellie Jenkins, a representative for Crawford and Rande Gerber. "The family asks for privacy during this very difficult and painful time," Jenkins said in an email.

Presley, who was born in California in 1999, signed with IMG Models at the age of 15, making his runway debut in 2016 at Moschino's Resort show in Los Angeles. He worked with brands including Celine, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Pepsi.

Cindy Crawford's son has died at the age of 2721.09.26, 08:34 • 22115 views

Julia Shramko

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