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Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on two Russian oil refineries, with fires breaking out on the premises. Their products meet the needs of the Russian army.

Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences

On September 22, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the striking of Russia’s "Bashneft-UNPZ" and Kuibyshev oil refineries, UNN reports.

Details

"Yesterday and during the night of September 22, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck two important facilities of the russian oil-refining industry," the statement said.

In Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan, russia, the "Bashneft-UNPZ" oil refinery was struck; a fire was recorded on the company’s premises. Also, in Samara, Samara Region, russia, the Kuibyshev oil refinery was struck; a fire was recorded on the company’s premises

- the General Staff reported.

The processing capacity of "Bashneft-UNPZ" is approximately 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year. The facility carries out deep oil refining and produces gasoline, diesel and boiler fuel, liquefied gases, sulfur, and other petroleum products.

The Kuibyshev oil refinery is one of the largest oil-refining enterprises of russia’s Samara Group, which is part of the structure of PJSC "Oil Company "rosneft". Its processing capacity is approximately 7 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, and more than 30 other types of petroleum products.

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The products of both refineries, it is emphasized, are used to meet the needs of the russian army.

"The striking of such facilities is Ukraine’s exercise of its inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the russian federation. Work against key enemy facilities continues," the General Staff emphasized.

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Julia Shramko

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