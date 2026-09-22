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Russia is trying to intimidate Europe and force it to reduce its support for Ukraine – Stubb

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3032 views

The President of Finland said that Russia is using hybrid attacks to pressure Europe. He sees no signs of preparations for a war with NATO.

Russia is trying to intimidate Europe and force it to reduce its support for Ukraine – Stubb

Russia is using hybrid attacks and acts of sabotage to intimidate European countries and force them to reduce their support for Ukraine. Finnish President Alexander Stubb said this in an interview with Politico, reports UNN.

Details

According to Stubb, Europe must prepare for the continuation of Russian hybrid and sabotage operations, but should not overreact to them. In his view, this is how Moscow is trying to destabilize European countries.

Zelenskyy and CIA Director Ratcliffe secretly met at an airport in Ireland – Reuters21.09.26, 23:19 • 10149 views

The Finnish president also said he sees no signs that Russia is preparing for a full-scale war with NATO. Finnish intelligence is recording activity near the borders, but does not currently see a direct military threat.

Stubb hopes for progress on Ukraine

Stubb also commented on the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York. According to him, a peace agreement should not be expected this week, but agreements on a ceasefire in the Black Sea may be possible, particularly in the areas of grain exports or energy.

The Finnish president also suggested that negotiations could continue in the coming weeks. Among the possible options, he mentioned a meeting between Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Miami in December, although he stressed that the parties are still far from such a scenario.

Trump will pressure Zelenskyy in New York, demanding concessions regarding strikes on Russia – The Guardian21.09.26, 23:28 • 11009 views

Stepan Haftko

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