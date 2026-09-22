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Meg Ryan appeared in public with her famous son for the first time in more than 8 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

Meg Ryan and Jack Quaid attended the opening of a museum in Los Angeles together. The last time they appeared in public together was in December 2017.

Meg Ryan appeared in public with her famous son for the first time in more than 8 years

American actress Meg Ryan and her son, "The Boys" star Jack Quaid, appeared together at a public event for the first time in more than eight years. They attended the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

Ryan, 64, and Quaid, 34, posed together for photographers at the event on September 19. The actress wore a black dress, while her son opted for a dark gray suit with a white shirt.

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The last time the mother and son appeared together at a public event was in December 2017, when they attended a New York Knicks game.

The son of two Hollywood stars

Jack Quaid is the son of Meg Ryan and actor Dennis Quaid. He rose to greatest prominence thanks to his role as Hughie Campbell in the series "The Boys".

In April 2026, Quaid married his series co-star Claudia Doumit. Meg Ryan had previously publicly defended her son against claims that his career was the result of having famous parents, emphasizing his talent and hard work.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother for the second time and shared the first photo of her son with Jake Bongiovi22.09.26, 00:06 • 3312 views

Stepan Haftko

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