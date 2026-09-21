Odesa hit by bad weather: streets flooded, yellow alert level declared

Severe weather is raging in Odesa—a thunderstorm with squally winds has swept over the city. As reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, a yellow danger level has been declared, and residents are urged to remain in safe places, UNN reports.

Details

The big water has returned to Odesa. Videos of flooded streets and fierce winds sweeping everything in their path are circulating online.

Yellow danger level

According to the Black Sea and Azov Sea Hydrometeorological Center, thunderstorms and squally winds of 15–20 m/s will continue in Odesa and the region until the end of the day on September 21. Hail is possible in some parts of the region.

As reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, a yellow danger level has been declared.

All services have been warned and are ready to respond promptly to the possible consequences of the severe weather. Be attentive and cautious. If possible, remain in safe places and do not stay near trees, advertising structures, or power lines - Kiper summarized.

Family of five died in Odesa due to bad weather: they were covered by a wave