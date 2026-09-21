From Ballet Flats to the Kama Sutra: Brigitte Bardot’s Personal Belongings Put Up for Auction in Paris

The personal belongings of the late actress Brigitte Bardot—from Repetto ballet flats and diamond rings to her copy of the Kama Sutra—will go under the hammer at the Drouot auction house in Paris on Monday, with the proceeds going to her animal-protection charity. BBC reports, writes UNN.

Details

All the items were brought from Bardot’s two homes in Saint-Tropez and her Paris apartment, whose interior was partially recreated for the exhibition.

Every item put up for sale bears the trace of some encounter, passion, moment of happiness or stage in her life. They tell the story of both the woman and the legend - said her longtime secretary, Franck Guillot

Today, Bardot is considered one of the most important female figures of the second half of the 20th century. Working as a model and actress from the 1950s, she became a symbol of modern femininity and the sexual revolution before later devoting herself to animal rights.

However, toward the end of her life, she was also criticized for homophobic remarks and was fined repeatedly for inciting racial hatred.

Along with furniture, clothing and religious statuettes, kitchen utensils, Le Creuset pots and lighters are also being offered for sale.

Other noteworthy lots include the mechanical typewriter on which she typed her correspondence and autobiography, jewelry and classical guitars.

Her Peugeot bicycle is being put up for sale, along with two pairs of Repetto leather ballet flats. A professional ballerina in the past, Bardot helped popularize the Repetto brand after asking the company to create a version of its footwear for her everyday wear.

A large collection of portraits of the star, including erotic ones, is also being offered at the auction.

Most lots have a starting price of up to €100 (£86), but bidding is expected to drive these amounts up significantly.

Recall

French actress Brigitte Bardot died at the age of 91 in 2025. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced this on December 28.

The actress’s funeral took place on January 7 at the Church of Notre-Dame de l’Assomption in Saint-Tropez. The ceremony was broadcast at the port and in the central square of Lices.

Bardot’s estate was divided between her foundation and her only son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, who will also receive a share of the proceeds from the sale.