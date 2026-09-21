After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes, there may be no S-300, S-400 or "Pantsir" systems left around Taganrog at all

Following a series of Ukrainian long-range strikes, Russia may have lost a significant portion of its air defense around Taganrog. According to specialized sources that have not yet been officially confirmed, no S-300, S-400, or "Pantsir" systems remain near the city, Defense Express reports, as cited by UNN.

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Taganrog is important to Russia's military infrastructure because of the facilities located there. At the same time, the latest successful attacks by the Defense Forces may have significantly weakened the city's air cover.

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Over the past week, Ukrainian forces continued comprehensive long-range strikes against facilities in the Taganrog area. Among the targets attacked, Defense Express names the Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex and the Ozon logistics hub.

Air defenses around Taganrog may have been significantly weakened

According to the publication's specialized sources, following the Ukrainian attacks, no S-300 or S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, or "Pantsir" anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, allegedly remained in the area of the city.

At the same time, Defense Express emphasizes that this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Russian military facilities are located in the Taganrog area, including enterprises in the aviation industry, so the weakening of air defenses could be significant for further Ukrainian long-range operations.

The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates