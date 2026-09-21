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After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes, there may be no S-300, S-400 or "Pantsir" systems left around Taganrog at all

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13945 views

Specialized sources reported the possible loss of Russian air defense systems near Taganrog. Information about the destruction of S-300s, S-400s and "Pantsirs" has not been officially confirmed.

After Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes, there may be no S-300, S-400 or "Pantsir" systems left around Taganrog at all

Following a series of Ukrainian long-range strikes, Russia may have lost a significant portion of its air defense around Taganrog. According to specialized sources that have not yet been officially confirmed, no S-300, S-400, or "Pantsir" systems remain near the city, Defense Express reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Taganrog is important to Russia's military infrastructure because of the facilities located there. At the same time, the latest successful attacks by the Defense Forces may have significantly weakened the city's air cover.

Ukrainian drones halted the operations of two more Russian oil refineries — Reuters16.09.26, 17:33 • 5036 views

Over the past week, Ukrainian forces continued comprehensive long-range strikes against facilities in the Taganrog area. Among the targets attacked, Defense Express names the Beriev Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex and the Ozon logistics hub.

Air defenses around Taganrog may have been significantly weakened

According to the publication's specialized sources, following the Ukrainian attacks, no S-300 or S-400 surface-to-air missile systems, or "Pantsir" anti-aircraft missile and gun systems, allegedly remained in the area of the city.

At the same time, Defense Express emphasizes that this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Russian military facilities are located in the Taganrog area, including enterprises in the aviation industry, so the weakening of air defenses could be significant for further Ukrainian long-range operations.

The critically important Taganrog has been left without air defenses while hundreds of systems protect Moscow and Putin’s estates15.09.26, 04:54 • 13807 views

Stepan Haftko

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