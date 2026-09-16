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Ukrainian drones halted the operations of two more Russian oil refineries — Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

The Syzran and Saratov oil refineries halted processing after drone attacks. The shutdown could exacerbate fuel shortages and export restrictions in Russia.

Ukrainian drones halted the operations of two more Russian oil refineries — Reuters

The oil refineries of Russia’s "Rosneft", located in the cities of Syzran and Saratov on the Volga, halted oil processing after Ukrainian drone attacks this month, three industry sources said on Wednesday. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

The Syzran refinery ceased operations on Tuesday, September 15, while the Saratov refinery stopped processing as early as September 11.

According to the sources, the attack on the Syzran refinery damaged several facilities, including the main CDU-6 crude oil primary processing unit, with a capacity of 17.1 thousand tonnes per day. It accounts for about 71% of the facility’s processing capacity.

Repairing the damaged unit could take at least a month. Another unit at the Syzran refinery – CDU-5, with a capacity of 7.1 thousand tonnes per day – is undergoing repairs following a drone attack in July.

The Saratov refinery suspended oil processing on September 11 following another drone attack. According to the sources, the facility had also halted operations on September 8 due to equipment damage and fires, but was preparing to resume processing on September 10–11.

The refinery was also forced to shut down for several weeks following a drone attack on August 2.

The shutdown of the two facilities could exacerbate the fuel shortage on the domestic Russian market. Against the backdrop of supply disruptions, Russia has already restricted exports of gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel.

Strikes on the oil refinery in Syzran and the drone plant in Taganrog — Zelenskyy reported new successful strikes by the Defense Forces15.09.26, 12:05 • 4988 views

Olga Rozgon

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