Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth

In Ukraine, fog will replace the rains, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 7°C, while during the day they will remain at 18-25°C, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Over the next three days, there will be mostly no precipitation; only tomorrow during the day in the northwest of the country, and on Friday and Saturday in the western and northern regions, there will be occasional light, short-term rains - forecasters reported.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on September 18-19, there will be fog in the west and northeast of the country at night and in the morning.

Nighttime temperatures will be 8-15°C, and during the coming night, in some areas of the northeast of the country, 5-7°C; daytime temperatures will be 18-25°C.

The weather in Ukraine will change dramatically; Indian summer will be replaced by rain and colder temperatures