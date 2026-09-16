Autumn fogs are coming to Ukraine — nights will become cooler, while days will still indulge us with warmth
Kyiv • UNN
The next three days will be mostly dry, with brief showers possible in some areas. At night, 5–15°C; during the day, 18–25°C.
In Ukraine, fog will replace the rains, with nighttime temperatures dropping to 7°C, while during the day they will remain at 18-25°C, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Over the next three days, there will be mostly no precipitation; only tomorrow during the day in the northwest of the country, and on Friday and Saturday in the western and northern regions, there will be occasional light, short-term rains
According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, on September 18-19, there will be fog in the west and northeast of the country at night and in the morning.
Nighttime temperatures will be 8-15°C, and during the coming night, in some areas of the northeast of the country, 5-7°C; daytime temperatures will be 18-25°C.
The weather in Ukraine will change dramatically; Indian summer will be replaced by rain and colder temperatures15.09.26, 12:34 • 4878 views