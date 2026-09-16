Europe strengthens its defense – Ursula von der Leyen explained what will change

The European Union is preparing its own emergency response mechanism for hybrid threats — a kind of European "Article 4." European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this during her annual address to the European Parliament, UNN writes.

Europe needs its own action plan in response to hybrid threats. We urgently need consensus on how to respond to certain incidents — those that are not yet armed aggression but already clearly threaten our national security. In other words, we need a mechanism that would complement Article 4 of NATO. And I believe the time has come for our own European "Article 4" — an emergency security response protocol. If it is activated by one member state, all member states must convene to coordinate a European response, deter further escalation and minimize its consequences - she noted.

Ursula von der Leyen sees the creation of a European Security Council and a European Strategic Enablers Instrument as the next step. These would be cooperation formats that would allow European leaders to keep the continent's security under control and involve Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Canada and Norway, among others.

The war in Ukraine has shown us the importance of strategic enablers. These are critically important means of supporting and strengthening combat capabilities, without which no reliable defense is possible. From air and missile defense to strategic transport and aerial refueling, from space to cyberspace. These systems are vital, and we need more such capabilities. Only together does Europe have the necessary scale to create them. That is why I can announce a new European Strategic Enablers Instrument, which, of course, will be fully coordinated with NATO. After all, only a strong and credible European defense posture will guarantee our security. And there can be no doubt about this: Europe will defend every square meter of its territory - Ursula von der Leyen emphasized.

Freyja — an integral part of European security

The President of the European Commission said that Europe needs to build up its own air and missile defense capabilities and reduce its dependence on a single supplier. One practical solution will be the Freyja project jointly developed with Ukraine.

Fire Point presented the FP-7.x anti-ballistic missile, which will serve as the basis for the FREYJA system.

As of now, companies from 10 countries are working on it, while Fire Point, Kongsberg, Weibel, Saab, Diehl Defence, Hensoldt, Thales, Safran, Sener and Leonardo, among others, have joined its practical implementation.

Ukraine is responsible for a key part of the system — the interceptor missile and the launch vehicle. The partners are integrating radars, sensors, control systems and other components.

Ukraine is also setting the pace of implementation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already set a specific deadline: to obtain the first system by the end of December 2026, test its operation and then move on to scaling up production.

Ukraine's partners in the Freyja anti-ballistic program are working on its implementation 24/7 — Fire Point CEO

While Freyja is still at the development stage and Russia continues to attack Ukraine's civilian population every day, the EU plans to simultaneously strengthen its protection using the tools already available.

Fire Point plans to deploy FP-7.x ballistic interceptors on the battlefield in mid-2027