The general who reported to Putin about the alleged capture of Kostiantynivka has gone to Kobzon's concert

Russian Army Major General Anton Grunis, who commanded the Russian Federation’s 4th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, was killed in Ukraine. He had previously allegedly reported to Vladimir Putin that Konstantinivka in Donetsk region had been captured, although Russian forces still do not fully control the city, The Moscow Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Grunis’s death was reported by the Russian Z-agency Anna News, citing a source in his brigade, and by a Telegram channel of a community of Suvorov military school graduates. The Russian Defense Ministry has not officially confirmed his death so far.

At the end of August, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov presented Grunis with the "Gold Star" of a Hero of Russia. The general received the award approximately two weeks before reports of his death.

He reported the "capture" of a city where fighting is still ongoing

Grunis’s unit is taking part in the fighting for Konstantinivka. Back in July, the Russian General Staff reported to Putin that the city had allegedly been fully occupied, and later, according to Russian media reports, Grunis himself made a similar report.

At the same time, assessments by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), cited by the publication, indicate that Russian forces control about 70% of Konstantinivka, meaning that claims of the city’s complete capture do not correspond to the situation on the ground.

Russia increased payments to millions, but the number of contract soldiers declined

According to Russian sources, Grunis also took part in combat operations in Chechnya and against Georgia, while Ukrainian sources report his participation in the occupation of Crimea in 2014. In 2021, he retired to the reserve, but after the start of the full-scale invasion, he returned to the Russian Army.

According to calculations by "Important Stories," Grunis became the 23rd Russian general whose death has become known since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has stated the life expectancy of Russian recruits at the front