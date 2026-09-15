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Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

Applications will be accepted until November 2, 2026, and the winner will be determined in February 2027. The selection's music producer is Dmytro Shurov.

Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selection

Public Broadcasting has begun accepting applications for the national selection for the international song contest "Eurovision 2027," which will take place in the city of Burgas (Bulgaria), UNN writes.

Applications may be submitted from September 15 through November 2, 2026, inclusive. The winner will be selected in February 2027. The format will be developed taking into account security risks and possible challenges during the winter period

- the Public Broadcaster said in a statement.

Artists who will be 18 years old as of May 3, 2027, may participate in the national selection; both solo performers and groups of no more than 6 members may apply; the selection requirements stipulate that songs must be no longer than 3 minutes; only original songs created without using other works will be eligible; a song competing in the national selection must not have been previously published or performed publicly; there is no limit on the number of songs submitted by one participant; demo versions may be submitted. 

In addition, participants in Ukraine's national selection may not take part in selections conducted by other countries participating in the contest.

Following the nationwide preliminary selection, a longlist of participants who will continue in the national selection will be formed. The list will include up to 12 performers. Longlist participants must attend an audition, with personal attendance being mandatory. Based on the audition results, a shortlist comprising at least 6 participants will be selected. The shortlist will be published on the Public Broadcaster's platforms by December 4

- the statement said.

Next, a ranked online vote will be held among the longlist participants who do not make the shortlist, determining one more shortlist participant.

The full shortlist will be published on the Public Broadcaster's websites no later than January 22, 2027. 

It is noted that musician and composer Dmytro Shurov (Pianoбой) has become the music producer of the 2027 national selection.

For reference

The 71st Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Bulgaria for the first time following the victory of singer DARA with the song "Bangaranga".

Ukrainian performer Leléka placed 9th with the song Ridnym.

The event will be held in the coastal Bulgarian city of Burgas at the "Arena Burgas" venue. The semifinals will take place on May 11 and 13, and the grand final on May 15 at the new sports and entertainment venue "Arena Burgas". 

Eurovision wants to change the voting rules because of political campaigns15.08.26, 16:16 • 3899 views

Olga Rozgon

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