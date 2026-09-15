The Verkhovna Rada approved the dismissal of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General

On September 15, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the dismissal of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, which had been submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before. UNN reports this.

Details

A total of 317 lawmakers voted "for." There were no votes against.

The issue was considered under an expedited procedure. A total of 181 people's deputies voted in favor of this. Twenty-four lawmakers voted "against." Twenty-seven MPs abstained, while 74 deputies did not vote.

Recall

On September 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ruslan Kravchenko should leave the position of Prosecutor General. Zelenskyy asked parliament to urgently support the dismissal.

That same day, Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 905/2026 on removing Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General.

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had deliberately submitted his resignation from the position of Prosecutor General. He called the decision political.

Kravchenko also reported that he is currently on a foreign business trip and plans to hold a series of meetings with international partners to tell them about the situation in Ukraine's system of anti-corruption bodies.