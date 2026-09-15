Kim Jong Un promised Putin "unchanging support" and Russia's victory in the "sacred war"

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated his intention to further deepen cooperation with Russia and expressed confidence in its victory in the war against Ukraine, which he called "sacred." Reuters reports this, citing the North Korean state agency KCNA, writes UNN.

Details

The statement was contained in Kim Jong Un’s response to Putin’s congratulations on the 78th anniversary of the founding of the DPRK. The North Korean leader emphasized that Pyongyang intends to expand cooperation with Moscow "comprehensively," based on friendship, mutual assistance, and allied relations.

Kim also stated that he was convinced of Russia’s victory in the current "sacred war to defend the country’s security interests and international justice."

Kim promised Putin his support

The North Korean leader assured Putin and the Russian people of his "unchanging support." His words came amid a significant deepening of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea sent its troops to participate in combat operations on Russia’s side and deepened military cooperation with Moscow במסגרת the mutual defense treaty concluded between the countries.

Kim Jong Un sent a separate message to Chinese President Xi Jinping. In it, he promised to cooperate with China to further develop the countries’ "traditional friendship" and advance their common "socialist cause."

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan