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Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1594 views

Bob Mackie died on September 14 at the age of 87. He worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Taylor Swift, and other stars.

Legendary designer Bob Mackie, who worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Taylor Swift, has died

Legendary American fashion and stage costume designer Bob Mackie died on September 14 at the age of 87. During his long career, he worked with Cher, Marilyn Monroe, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and other stars, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The designer's death was announced on his official Instagram page. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of becoming a fashion and costume designer – it was all he ever wanted

– the statement said.

From Marilyn Monroe to Taylor Swift

Mackie began his career in the 1960s as an assistant to costume designer Jean Louis. He was involved in creating the famous dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she performed "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" at U.S. President John F. Kennedy's birthday celebration in 1962.

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Cher held a special place in the designer's career. Their collaboration lasted more than 40 years, and the stage looks Mackie created became one of the singer's trademarks. The designer received 32 nominations for an "Emmy" Award and won 9 awards, and in 2019 he received a "Tony" for the costumes for the musical "The Cher Show".

Mackie also created looks for Carol Burnett, while Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter wore his designs. Taylor Swift used one of the designer's archival costumes for the artwork of the album "The Life of a Showgirl".

For his dazzling stage costumes, Mackie was nicknamed the "Sultan of Sequins," and his work shaped the images of some of the most famous stars of the American stage for decades.

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Stepan Haftko

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