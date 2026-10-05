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Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

The conflict arose over a remark by McCartney that Collins perceived as condescending. In 2026, the musicians spoke and reconciled.

Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 years

Phil Collins revealed that he had made peace with Paul McCartney after a conflict that had lasted more than 20 years. The quarrel was caused by a phrase from the former member of The Beatles, which Collins perceived as condescending, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in 2002 during a rehearsal for a concert at Buckingham Palace. Collins brought a rare first edition of a book about The Beatles and asked McCartney to leave his autograph in it.

According to the musician, McCartney was signing the book and said to his then-wife Heather Mills: "He is a big fan of our little Phil." Collins perceived these words as condescending.

The quarrel was resolved only 24 years later

In 2016, Collins publicly stated that McCartney had always treated him condescendingly. After that, the former member of The Beatles tried to settle the situation by email, but Collins did not reply.

Ozzy Osbourne’s son and daughter secretly scared visitors in a maze dedicated to the rocker05.10.26, 00:05 • 9324 views

It was only in 2026 that McCartney called him and directly asked what had caused the resentment. During the conversation, Collins admitted that he might have taken the old remark too personally.

It's a shame I never said that, Paul

– he recalled his response.

According to Collins, the long-standing conflict ended after that conversation.

So, we kissed and made up

– the musician concluded.

Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis Hamilton05.10.26, 01:06 • 6020 views

Stepan Haftko

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