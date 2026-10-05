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Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis Hamilton

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1784 views

After her divorce, Kim Kardashian focused on her children, work, and recovery. She is now dating Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian revealed why she did not want a new relationship for nearly five years before her romance with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian admitted that before beginning a relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, she consciously avoided seeking new relationships for several years. After divorcing Kanye West and having a brief romance with Pete Davidson, she wanted to focus on herself, her children, and her work, E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

I was truly single for 5 years. It was wonderful. I was able to focus on my children and the projects I really wanted to be involved in. I did not feel any rush

– Kardashian said.

According to her, after breaking up with West, she did not try to fill the void with a new relationship as quickly as possible.

"I wasn't ready to open up"

I felt that I needed my time. I wanted to heal completely and simply work on myself. I wasn't ready to open up. I wasn't even thinking about it

– Kardashian explained.

The 45-year-old star is currently in a relationship with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton. Their romance became known about 4 months ago, and the couple was later seen together during romantic trips, including in Paris.

At the same time, Kardashian is not yet rushing to publicly share details of her new relationship and notes that she would prefer to keep her personal life private.

Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attack04.10.26, 04:06 • 52808 views

Stepan Haftko

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