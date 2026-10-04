Presenter Alison Hammond suddenly fled the live broadcast and ended up in hospital due to a severe panic attack

British television presenter Alison Hammond suddenly left the live broadcast of the program "This Morning", after which she was taken to hospital amid fears of heart problems. The examination revealed no abnormalities, and the presenter herself said that she had experienced a severe panic attack, E! News reported, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on October 2. Hammond, 51, was hosting the program with Dermot O'Leary when she unexpectedly left the studio. Her colleague explained to viewers that the presenter was feeling unwell

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Hammond was subsequently hospitalized. Doctors examined her heart and lungs and conducted blood tests, but found no serious problems.

"It felt very real to me"

The following day, the television presenter said that she had already returned home.

I'm fine. Everything is clear, which means I had a severe panic attack live on air. It felt very real to me – Hammond said.

According to the presenter, she had hardly ever experienced panic attacks before, so now she wants to learn more about the condition. After what happened, Hammond plans to take some time off and return to work later.

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