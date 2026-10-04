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"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Phil Collins recalled his struggle with alcohol addiction and his family's concerns for his life. After being hospitalized, he gave up alcohol completely.

"People came to say goodbye": Phil Collins spoke about his struggle with alcoholism and his daughter's emotional reaction

British musician Phil Collins spoke about the emotional reaction of his daughter, "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins, to his difficult struggle with alcohol addiction. The actress admitted to her father that at one point she did not believe he would live to meet his grandchild, E! News reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The 75-year-old musician said that last Christmas, his children gathered together in London. During the family get-together, they recalled the period when Collins's condition was so serious that the family was preparing for his death.

The 37-year-old Lily, who became the mother of a daughter, Tove, in 2025, reacted especially emotionally.

"She just burst into tears"

It was incredible to hear their stories about how afraid they were that they would never see me again. And Lily just burst into tears because she now has a child

— Collins said.

According to the musician, his daughter told him: "I never thought my child would meet their grandfather."

It was very touching

— the artist admitted.

At the end of 2023, Collins was hospitalized in Switzerland because of serious health problems following years of alcohol abuse. He spent about seven months there, and at one point was put on a ventilator.

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The musician had previously said that his kidneys and other organs had begun to fail, and his children were called to the hospital because doctors and the family had to decide whether to continue sustaining his life with the help of machines.

People came to say goodbye

— Collins recalled.

The musician says he was very lucky to survive. After what he went through, he gave up alcohol completely and, according to him, has not drunk since.

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Stepan Haftko

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