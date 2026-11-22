U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to reestablish personal contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but his phone calls and letters have been unsuccessful. Pyongyang is in no hurry to resume talks with Washington and demands recognition of its nuclear status. This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump tried to contact Kim Jong Un through previously established communication channels as early as last year, but received no response. After that, the U.S. president decided to send the North Korean leader a personal letter.

However, this attempt also encountered obstacles. According to journalists, one North Korean diplomat even refused to accept the message from the White House.

From "love letters" to diplomatic silence

During his first presidential term, Trump met with Kim Jong Un several times, and their correspondence attracted the attention of the entire world. In 2018, the American leader even stated that they had "fallen in love" after exchanging personal letters.

The situation has now changed. North Korea continues to develop its nuclear arsenal and insists that Washington must abandon demands for the country's complete denuclearization.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration considered softening its wording regarding North Korea's nuclear program in order to create conditions for a new meeting between the leaders.

However, during Trump's recent visit to Asia, it was still not possible to reach an agreement on talks with Kim Jong Un.

Thus, despite their former warm relationship and numerous diplomatic gestures, the U.S. president has so far been unable to bring the North Korean leader back to the negotiating table.

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