For the second consecutive day, Mount Sakurajima, located on the island of Kyushu, has been erupting in Japan. The authorities are maintaining the third level of volcanic alert, reports the Japan Meteorological Agency, according to UNN.

Details

According to Japanese meteorologists, the first explosive eruption occurred on November 21 at 2:35 p.m. local time in the Minamidake crater. Initially, the ash plume was about 1,000 meters high, but it later rose to 1,200 meters above the crater, or approximately 2,300 meters above sea level. The ash spread in a southeasterly direction. Specialists assessed the volume of ejected volcanic material as moderate. At the same time, no large rock fragments that could pose an immediate threat to nearby areas were detected during observations.

According to the JMA, this was Sakurajima's 35th explosive eruption since the beginning of 2026.

On Sunday, November 22, the volcano became active again. At 1:48 p.m. local time, another eruption occurred, as a result of which the ash plume also reached a height of 1,200 meters above the crater. The Tokyo Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) issued relevant aviation advisories, warning of volcanic activity in the region.

Threat to the population

Despite the repeated eruptions, the volcanic alert level remains at three on a five-point scale. This level entails restricting access to dangerous areas near the volcano.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warns of the possible fall of large volcanic fragments and the occurrence of pyroclastic flows within a radius of approximately two kilometers from the Minamidake and Showa craters. In addition, ash, small rocks, and shock waves from explosions, which may damage building windows, pose a danger.

According to local meteorologists' forecasts, if the eruptions continue, volcanic ash may spread tens of kilometers, including toward certain areas of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures.

There is currently no confirmed information about deaths, injuries, or extensive destruction resulting from the latest eruptions.

Context

Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes. It is located in Kagoshima Bay in the south of the island of Kyushu, near the city of the same name. The volcano is under constant observation by Japanese specialists because of its regular eruptions and the large number of settlements nearby.

According to the JMA, even before the latest explosions, instruments had detected signs of volcanic activity, including significant sulfur dioxide emissions and geodetic changes associated with the accumulation of magma beneath the Aira Caldera. Specialists warn that Sakurajima's volcanic activity may continue.

Recall

Earlier, we reported that the eruption of Anak Krakatau had changed the map and that two new islands had formed near the volcano.