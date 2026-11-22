During the night of November 22, explosions were heard in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, as well as in the temporarily occupied cities of Mariupol and Yalta and the village of Urzuf. The “ATESH” partisan movement reported a possible strike on Russian military infrastructure in Kuban. “ATESH” wrote about this on its Telegram channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the partisans, after an air-raid warning was announced in Voronezh Oblast, two powerful explosions were heard.

Soon afterward, “ATESH” reported that the nighttime attacks were continuing. Reports of explosions came from occupied Mariupol, the village of Urzuf in Donetsk Oblast, and Yalta in Crimea.

The partisans also reported a strike on military infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai. According to them, the drones were moving from the direction of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The attacks were preceded by events in Kaliningrad Oblast

The day before, on November 21, reports emerged of the first drone attack on Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast.

Thus, reports of new explosions came less than 24 hours after the incident in the Russian Federation’s westernmost region.

The extent of the possible damage in Voronezh Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, and the temporarily occupied territories is currently being clarified.

There is still no independent confirmation of all the reported strikes.

Russia’s Kaliningrad Region was attacked by drones for the first time – the Baltic Fleet base may have been targeted