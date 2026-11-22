American singer Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, musician Maxx Morando, are reportedly preparing to get married soon. The couple hosted a celebratory dinner for their loved ones which, judging by the published photographs, may have been a rehearsal for the upcoming ceremony. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The singer's half-sister, Lillie-Rose Purcell, shared photos from the event, which took place on November 20.

The photographs show festively decorated tables, candles, and floral arrangements in pink and purple hues.

Particular attention was drawn to the menu bearing the inscription "M+M" – the initials of 33-year-old Miley and her 28-year-old fiancé.

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Guests were offered filet mignon, lobster ravioli, chocolate caramel cake, crème brûlée, and raspberry sorbet.

What is known about the upcoming wedding

Cyrus and Morando confirmed their engagement in December 2025. The couple met on a blind date in 2021.

The singer previously admitted that she had certain fears before getting married, but her fiancé helped her look at family life differently.

Marriage does not necessarily have to be a prison. In fact, it can be a playground – the artist noted.

The couple has not yet announced an official wedding date.

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