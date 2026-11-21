Ukraine and Finland need to move from the traditional model of military assistance to a full-fledged defense-industrial partnership. This involves creating joint ventures, deploying production of Ukrainian weapons on Finnish territory, accelerating defense procurement, and developing new capabilities in the fields of air and cognitive defense. These areas were at the heart of the Open Arms Fest Ukraine in Helsinki, where government representatives, military officers, politicians, and arms manufacturers discussed how Ukraine’s combat experience can strengthen the security of all Europe, UNN writes.

Ukraine is no longer merely a recipient of aid, but also a supplier of defense technologies

Over nearly five years of full-scale war, Ukraine has built one of Europe’s most dynamic defense-industrial ecosystems. Today, it brings together more than 2,000 companies and over 300,000 specialists, while its production potential in 2026 is estimated at more than €55 billion.

As Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Hvozdiar emphasized, the further development of the sector requires not only financing but also the integration of Ukrainian manufacturers into European industrial supply chains.

"I believe that our cooperation with Finland is a good example of how European defense partnerships should develop: from assistance to joint production and long-term industrial cooperation," she said.

Finland has already provided Ukraine with 35 packages of military assistance worth approximately €3.6 billion in total. In addition, the country is implementing a €660 million defense-industry support program and has also decided to allocate €300 million, including for the development of joint production.

At the same time, the nature of cooperation between the two countries is gradually changing. Whereas the primary task previously was to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needed, the parties are now increasingly focusing on joint technologies, production capacities, and long-term defense capabilities.

For Finland, this is an opportunity to gain access to technologies tested in combat conditions, while for Ukraine, it means attracting additional investment, obtaining the necessary components, and securing protected sites for weapons production.

Joint ventures in Finland: from political agreements to production

One of the main instruments of the new partnership is the Drone Deal agreement, signed by the presidents of Ukraine and Finland on September 23 in New York. It opens opportunities for the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles, maritime drones, interceptors, and ground-based robotic systems directly on Finnish territory.

According to Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Finland, Mykhailo Vydoinyk, several companies have already signed memoranda on launching joint production. However, it is now necessary to move to the practical implementation of these agreements.

"We need to accelerate the creation of joint ventures and also seek new partnerships," the ambassador stressed.

Financing remains a separate issue. The Drone Deal and Build with Ukraine initiatives, as well as the European SAFE program, were cited among the possible sources. According to conference participants’ estimates, at least €50 million could potentially be raised to implement joint Ukrainian-Finnish projects.

In wartime conditions, it is extremely important for Ukraine to locate part of its production abroad, said a representative of the large-scale Ukrainian volunteer project Victory Drones, which trains military personnel and civilians to work with UAVs and other defense technologies. She uses the call sign Real.

"One of the things our defense minister also mentioned is joint ventures and joint production. There is the Build with Ukraine project, which one can join, because it makes sense to have production outside Ukraine. This makes production facilities safer. It is currently very difficult to find suitable premises in Ukraine for security reasons," she explained.

At the same time, it is fundamentally important that production abroad should not mean Ukraine losing its technologies and specialists. Tyyni Karjalainen, a researcher at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, warned of the risk of Ukrainian specialists being drawn away to European companies.

Europe needs to learn to procure weapons faster

Another important issue was the speed of decision-making. The war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine has demonstrated that even the most modern weapons can quickly lose their effectiveness if manufacturers do not adapt them to changes on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian model involves a constant exchange of information between the military, engineers and manufacturers. As a result, the cycle of improving technologies and weapons takes weeks rather than years.

By contrast, according to Jari Mikkonen, Deputy Chief of Staff for Armaments and Logistics of the Finnish Defence Forces, European procurement procedures are too lengthy.

"Our legislation and procurement rules are quite complicated, and preparing procurements takes too much time, and so on. So we are not ready for rapid procurement, and that is something we need to improve," he stressed.

The problem lies not only in the length of tenders. Procurement procedures focus on acquiring proven systems with long life cycles. However, modern warfare requires the constant testing of new solutions, rapid design changes and scaling up production.

Therefore, joint Ukrainian-Finnish enterprises should become not merely facilities for manufacturing weapons, but part of a unified system for their development, testing and procurement.

Cognitive defence: a new dimension of shared security

Conference participants paid particular attention to threats extending beyond the battlefield.

Russia uses information and psychological operations (IPSO), propaganda and cyberattacks in an attempt to influence societies and the political decisions of European states.

According to Oleksandr Hayin, Head of the Strategic Communications Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, the kremlin spends approximately $1.7 billion on state media and propaganda.

"And we are convinced that Finland faces this pressure every day. Even reports from the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats, located in Finland, point to this. To act more effectively in the cognitive environment and use available resources rationally, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is developing its cognitive capabilities," he said.

Hayin announced the creation in Ukraine of a cognitive warfare centre that will coordinate the use of cyber and communications capabilities of various units within the Defence Forces. According to him, as with unmanned systems, Ukraine is developing this sector through a public-civic-private partnership and is now shaping the market, engaging stakeholders from the private sector and the expert community.

"Thus, the cognitive warfare centre will enable partners, partner countries and other stakeholders, as well as their respective agencies, to integrate into operations within the limits allowed by their policies and operational capabilities," Hayin said.

For Finland, where the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats is located, this area of cooperation could be of particular significance.

Jukka Kopra, Deputy Head of the Finnish Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a Member of the Finnish Parliament and former Chair of the Defence Committee, acknowledged the need to strengthen the national cognitive security system.

"And I will say that this is also a key area: we should study what is happening in Ukraine in this field, because in Finland we are very unprepared for it," he stressed.

According to the Finnish parliamentarian, as early as 2023, the idea of creating a special psychological or cognitive defence agency in Finland was discussed, but at the time it did not receive the necessary political support.

Shared responsibility for Europe's security

The main conclusion of the discussions in Helsinki is that Ukraine is gradually changing its role in the European security system. It remains a state that needs military support. At the same time, we are becoming a partner capable of sharing unique technologies, combat experience, and new approaches in the defense industry.

For Finland, cooperation with Ukraine means an opportunity to modernize its own armed forces more quickly, adapt its industry to threats, and strengthen its own resilience.

For Ukraine, this is an opportunity to gain additional production capacity and investment, and to integrate more deeply into the European security architecture.