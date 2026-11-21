Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called on Ukrainians to switch to Russia’s side and unite with Russians for the sake of the "children’s future." He made the statement despite nearly five years of full-scale war, thousands of civilian deaths, and the extensive destruction of Ukrainian cities. The Moscow Times reports this, citing an interview Putin gave to filmmaker Emir Kusturica, writes UNN.

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During the conversation, which was included in a film commemorating the 80th anniversary of Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, Putin claimed that Ukrainians and Russians allegedly have common goals and should be together.

Whatever happens, whatever tragedies may occur today, we need to think about the future, about the future of our children. If we want to be strong, significant, and have the conditions for good development, we, of course, must be together — he said.

Putin urged Ukrainians to switch to the "right side of history"

The Russian dictator also directly addressed Ukrainian citizens, calling on them to support Russia.

Come over to our side, because it is our common side. Come over to the right side of history — Putin said.

At the same time, according to UN data as of November 17, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, at least 17,994 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and another 57,854 have been injured.

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The actual number of victims may be significantly higher due to the lack of access to the occupied territories. According to estimates by the American Center for Strategic and International Studies, the number of Ukrainian military personnel killed may range from 125,000 to 150,000.

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