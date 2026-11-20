To restore road traffic on the Crimean Bridge, part of which collapsed following Ukrainian strikes on November 16–17, Russia may need at least approximately two years. The New York Times cites this estimate, referring to bridge-construction experts, reports UNN.

Why restoring the bridge could take years

Andreas Kappos, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, believes that approximately two years is a realistic timeframe for restoring road connections across the Kerch Strait. However, in his assessment, this scenario is possible only under two main conditions: if the supports of the destroyed arch did not suffer critical damage and if further repair work is not interrupted by new Ukrainian strikes. If the load-bearing structures were seriously damaged, reconstruction could prove considerably more complicated and time-consuming.

The problem lies primarily in the scale of the destruction. Following the strikes on November 17, the central arch structure of the bridge’s road section collapsed along with the roadway. According to satellite imagery from the American company Vantor, a section approximately 225 meters long has currently been destroyed. Some of the metal structures ended up in the waters of the Kerch Strait. Unlike ordinary bridge spans, the damaged arch structure cannot be quickly replaced with ready-made standard elements. In fact, this involves manufacturing and installing a new complex engineering structure.

Consulting engineer Donald Dusenberry, who has studied the causes of bridge collapses, told the NYT that even clearing the strait of debris from the destroyed arch would be a difficult task. In addition, before restoration begins, it will be necessary to assess the technical condition of the supports, foundations, and other structural elements. If they also require reconstruction, the scope of work will increase substantially.

According to the publication, on November 18, Russia sent several vessels to the site of the destruction. At least one of them could potentially be used to remove debris.

Manufacturing a new arch could take about a year

Ukrainian engineers also confirm the complexity of restoring the Crimean Bridge. Andrii Koretskyi, an associate professor at the Department of Bridges, Tunnels, and Hydraulic Structures at the National Transport University, said in a comment to Deutsche Welle that manufacturing a new arch structure alone could take approximately a year.

After that, it will need to be assembled at a specially prepared site, transported to the installation location, and directly installed. Taking all stages into account, the specialist estimates that restoring the road section of the bridge could take between one and a half and three years. As an additional argument, Koretskyi mentioned that during the initial construction of the Crimean Bridge, the production, assembly, and installation of the large steel arch also required approximately two years. The current situation is further complicated by wartime conditions, the need to dismantle the damaged structures, and the threat of repeated strikes.

What is known about the consequences of the Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge between November 16 and 19. The structure suffered the greatest damage on November 17, when the central arch of the bridge’s road section collapsed as a result of a combined strike by Ukrainian forces.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation had been prepared over the course of several weeks and consisted of seven stages. According to him, before the direct strike, Ukrainian forces targeted Russian air-defense systems, radar stations, and electronic warfare equipment. Ukrainian drones and missiles were used in the attack, including the "Flamingo" and "Neptune".

As a result of the strikes, the bridge’s road section lost continuous road connectivity, while the railway infrastructure was also damaged.

During the night of November 19, the Crimean Bridge came under attack once again. This time, the railway section of the structure was damaged, temporarily halting train traffic. Later, Russia’s Ministry of Transport announced that traffic had resumed on one of the two railway tracks. However, satellite imagery from November 19 confirmed extensive destruction of the road arch.

What the Russian authorities are promising

Despite the significant damage, Russian officials say they intend to restore the Crimean Bridge as quickly as possible.

On November 19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the government had considered three possible options for restoring the structure. According to him, the relevant plan had already been approved, and a final decision on its implementation was expected to be made in the coming days. Khusnullin also suggested that individual sections of the bridge could be reopened within one or two months. At the same time, he did not name specific deadlines for the full restoration of road traffic.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, after meeting with the leaders of the United States and China on November 19, promised to rebuild the bridge and threatened a response to Ukrainian strikes.

How the bridge’s destruction will affect Russian logistics

The Crimean Bridge, approximately 19 kilometers long, remains one of the key transport routes connecting Russia with temporarily occupied Crimea. Following the damage to the bridge, Russian military and civilian carriers have been forced to make greater use of alternative routes, including the land corridor through the occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

The latest strikes on the Crimean Bridge have increased pressure on Russian military logistics, which has already been affected by systematic Ukrainian attacks for several months. Analysts note that Russia had previously redirected a significant portion of military cargo, including fuel and ammunition, to land routes. Therefore, damage to the bridge alone is unlikely to cause an immediate logistical collapse. However, the increased flow of traffic through the occupied areas of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions places additional strain on roads and railway infrastructure, which are also under threat from Ukrainian strikes.

Military analyst Franz-Stefan Gady, whom Reuters cites, noted that the loss of full-scale connectivity via the Crimean Bridge is forcing Russia to transfer more cargo along a limited number of alternative routes.

According to experts, the consequences may be particularly tangible for supplying the occupied peninsula itself, while the impact on Russian operations in southern Ukraine will depend on further strikes against land routes.

When could the Crimean Bridge be restored

As of November 20, the final timeline for reconstructing the road section of the Crimean Bridge remains unknown. Expert estimates suggest that restoring full traffic could take from one and a half to three years. Professor Andreas Kappos’s forecast of approximately two years assumes that there will be no new destruction or critical damage to the supports.

In addition to purely technical difficulties, the timeline will be affected by Russia’s ability to manufacture a new arch structure, arrange its delivery and installation, and ensure the safety of construction work. Therefore, despite Moscow’s promises to quickly restore transport connections, international and Ukrainian engineers believe that the full reconstruction of the destroyed road arch could take years.

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