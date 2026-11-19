The Crimean Bridge, which Russia has presented for years as a symbol of its unwavering presence in temporarily occupied Crimea, has now been attacked for the third time in the past four days. Why does Ukraine continue to strike the bridge, and what do the developers of Ukrainian weapons say about the operation’s results — read in UNN’s article.

Details

During the night of November 19, powerful explosions were heard again in the area of the Crimean Bridge, or, as Russians traditionally call them, "pops." Local media reported at least two strikes on the railway section of the crossing. Ukrainian military officials have not yet disclosed the results of the latest attack, but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already responded to the events ironically.

At the same time, the so-called head of temporarily occupied Crimea appointed by the occupiers, serhii aksionov confirmed the attack during the night of November 19 and reported that traffic on the bridge had been suspended. Later, Russia’s Ministry of Transport also acknowledged that rail service had been temporarily halted and that specialists were assessing the damage.

This is already the third attack on the crossing in the past four days. During the previous strikes, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed the road arch and part of the roadway. The Security Service of Ukraine released video footage of the strike, showing the bridge structures collapsing into the water.

Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine is striking the Crimean Bridge

In an interview with NBC News, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the strikes on the Crimean Bridge were a response to Russia’s systematic destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure. According to him, since the beginning of 2026, Russia has deliberately attacked Ukrainian railways, bridges, and energy facilities.

The President of Ukraine called the strike on the crossing an "absolutely lawful" response and reminded that Crimea remains Ukrainian territory.

In addition, in one of his official addresses, Zelenskyy recognized Ukrainian weapons manufacturers whose developments were used during the strikes. They include the FP-5 "Flamingo" and "Neptune" missiles, as well as the FP-1, "Palianytsia," Ruta, and other domestic unmanned systems.

"Concrete does not care about propaganda": Fire Point comments on strikes against the bridge

Fire Point CEO Iryna Terekh commented on the destruction of the Crimean Bridge in a post on X. According to her, the crossing was not only a route for supplying ammunition and fuel to Russia’s occupying forces, but also a symbol intended to convince the world of the inviolability of Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

As an architect by training, I look at the bridge and naturally ask: what does it carry? The Crimean Bridge transported ammunition and fuel to the occupying army, but beyond that, it carried a message: "occupation forever," "Crimea forever annexed to Russia," and "the world must stop arguing." It was meant to teach the world to come to terms with a crime, and us to lose hope... Although a symbol is only as strong as the steel beneath it - Terekh wrote.

She compared the destruction of the crossing to an engineering principle: any structure collapses when the load exceeds its design capacity. In her view, Russia’s imperial calculations could not withstand the expansion of Ukraine’s long-range capabilities.

Terekh also thanked the Security Service of Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, missile crews, engineers, and Fire Point employees, emphasizing that they are the ones who turn weapons into real results.

Reminder

Earlier, military experts explained to UNN that the strikes on the Crimean Bridge were the result of a multi-week operation by the Defense Forces. It was preceded by the systematic destruction of Russian air defense systems, radar stations, and electronic warfare systems.

The main military consequence of the damage to the crossing is the disruption of supplies to Russian groupings in Crimea and southern Ukraine. This is forcing the occupiers to rely increasingly on land routes through captured Ukrainian territories, which also remain within range of Ukrainian weapons.